Celtic inspired by Conor McGregor to big UCL win against Astana

The Bhoys only had to look to the stands to see Conor McGregor's famous quote before they all-but sealed a UCL group stage spot.

Celtic fans unveiled a Conor McGregor-inspired tifo prior to their 5-0 win over Kazakh side Astana in the UEFA Champions League play-off first leg at Celtic Park on Wednesday.

The tifo was displayed as the Bhoys entered the field just before kick-off with a famous McGregor quote, which read: "We're not here to take part, we're hear to take over."





Martial arts mania has been sweeping the world of late, with UFC star McGregor set to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas on August 26.

The Scots lived up to McGregor's message as they had no trouble sweeping aside their minnow opponents by a five-goal margin with Scott Sinclair grabbing a brace.

It's the second successive year Celtic have met Astana in the UCL preliminary stages - having knocked them out in the third qualifying round last season.

The return leg of the tie will be played in Astana on Tuesday with the Kazakh's needing a miracle to overturn the deficit.