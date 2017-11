Celtic reinstate domestic supremacy with Scottish League Cup final victory over Motherwell

Celtic took the first step towards successive domestic trebles with a 2-0 Betfred Cup final win over 10-man Motherwell at Hampden Park.

Hoops winger James Forrest curled in the opener in the 49th minute before striker Moussa Dembele fired in a contentious penalty on the hour mark, after Well defender Cedric Kipre was sent off for conceding the spot-kick for a foul on Scott Sinclair with the winger appearing to go down rather easily.

There was no way back for the Steelmen after that and Brendan Rodgers' side cruised to the final whistle and the first trophy of the season.

The champions had spent the previous days recovering from their 7-1 Champions League defeat away to Paris St Germain on Wednesday night but once again they showed they are without peer in Scotland as they extended their unbeaten domestic run to 65 games.

And with the Ladbrokes Premiership title all-but certain to be retained, the Parkhead side will be strong favourites to win all three major competitions again.

There was a round of applause all around the stadium in the 10th minute in tribute to the late midfielder Phil O'Donnell who played for both clubs and who tragically died 10 years ago aged 35 after collapsing on the pitch at Fir Park.

Celtic began to tighten their control of the game with Motherwell working frantically to suffocate the Hoops attacks, although Well defender Richard Tait was handed a half-chance in the 25th minute from a Charles Dunne cross but lashed an angled shot from 14 yards high over the crossbar.

On the half-hour mark Dembele headed weakly into the arms of Motherwell's Trevor Carson from a Mikael Lustig cross, before Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon pulled a decent Louis Moult free-kick from distance out of the air just under his crossbar.