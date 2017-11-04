Celtic set new British record with 63rd game unbeaten

Brendan Rodgers' dominant Scottish champions Celtic made it 63 games unbeaten at St Johnstone, setting a new club and British record.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic broke their own 100-year-old British record by going 63 domestic games unbeaten with a 4-0 thrashing of St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Celtic were undefeated on their march to the domestic treble last season and Brendan Rodgers' side have proved untouchable this time around.

Goals from Scott Sinclair, Moussa Dembele and Olivier Ntcham – the latter's coming after a Steven Anderson own goal - ensured a comfortable triumph.

Celtic's 63 games unbeaten outstrip the 62-match mark set by Willie Maley's side between 1915 and 1917.

Former Liverpool boss Rodgers is yet to taste defeat since replacing Ronny Deila in May 2016, winning 43 of 50 league games to date.