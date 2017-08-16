Celtic vs Astana: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & Champions League play-off preview

Celtic will be aiming to take one step closer to the Champons League group stage on when they renew acquaintance with Astana in the first leg of the play-off round on Wednesday.

The Scottish champions came up against their Kazakh counterparts in the same competition last season, with the Hoops triumphing 3-2 on aggregate in the third qualifying round clash.

Brendan Rodgers' side are unbeaten in the 2017-18 season so far, with only Rosenborg managing to hold the Glasgow side scoreless, and they will hope to carry that form into the game.

Game Celtic vs Astana Date Wednesday, August 16 Time 19:45 BST

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 2 and by via online stream using the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 BT Sport App

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on Fox Sports 2, as well as being available to stream online using Fox Sports GO.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 2 Fox Sports GO

SQUAD & TEAM NEWS

Position Celtic players Goalkeepers Gordon, de Vries Defenders Simunovic, Bitton, Tierney, Lustig, Ajer, Ralston, Miller, Boyata, Sviatchenko, Gamboa Midfielders Brown, Sinclair, Armstrong, Hayes, Ntcham, Benyu, McGregor, Forrest, Henderson, Kouassie Forwards Rogic, Griffiths, Dembele, Nesbitt, Miller, Aitchison, Cifti

Celtic will be without their star forward Moussa Dembele, who remains sidelined with a hamstring problem, while defenders Dedryk Boyata and Eric Sviatchenko have knee injuries.

Leigh Griffiths was a second-half substitute in last weekend's 1-0 win over Partick Thistle, but the Scotland international is in line to feature from the start against Astana.

Potential starting XI: Gordon; Lustig, Simunovic, Bitton, Tierney; Brown, Ntcham, Sinclair, Armstrong, Hayes; Griffiths

Position Astana players Goalkeepers Eric, Mokin, Defenders Shitov, Anicic, Beisebekov, Logvinenko, Postnikov, Shomko, Maliy, Shaikov Midfielders Kleinheisler, Muzhikov, Grahovac, Tomasov, Tagybergen, Mayewski, Sagnayev, Zhakipbayev Forwards Despotovic, Twumasi, Kabananga, Murtazayev, Prokopenko, Pron

Werder Bremen midfielder Laszlo Kleinheisler is currently on loan at Astana, but the Hungary international may have to make do with a place on the bench against Celtic.

Astana boss Stanimir Stoilov has indicated that there are concerns over Yevgeny Postnikov, who may miss the game due to injury.

One player Celtic will have to pay particular attention to is Democratic Republic of Congo international Junior Kabananga, who is the club's leading scorer this season with 15 league goals.

Potential starting XI: Eric; Logvinenko, Shitov, Shomko, Beisebekov; Tomasov, Mayewski, Grahovac, Muzhikov; Kabananga, Murtazayev

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

