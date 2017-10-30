Celtic vs Bayern Munich: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Celtic and Bayern Munich face off for the second time this season when they meet at Celtic Park in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Bayern were 3-0 winners when they sides met at the Allianz Arena mid-way through October and Brendan Rodgers will be demanding an improved performance, particularly in front of home support.

A win for Jupp Heynkes' side will push them closer to the knock-out stage of the competition and it would be a blow to the Hoops' chances of remaining in with a chance of progressing.

Game Celtic vs Bayern Munich Date Tuesday, October 31 Time 19:45 GMT / 14:45 ET

In the UK, viewers will be able to watch the game live on television on BT Sport ESPN or stream live online using the BT Sport app.

The game will not be broadcast live on television in the US but it will be available to watch in full later in the day on FS2. Viewers can also stream the game live online using Fox Sports GO or WatchESPN.