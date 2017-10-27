Celtic vs Kilmarnock: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Celtic will hope to strengthen their grip on top spot in the Scottish Premiership when they take on Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers' side are currently leading the way in the league and they can equal their previous record of 62 domestic games unbeaten by avoiding defeat. They will be confident coming into the game following a 3-0 win over title rivals Aberdeen,

Kilmarnock drew 1-1 with Rangers in dramatic fashion in their last outing. While the Hoops can potentially go further clear at the top of the division, a win for Killie will propel them away from the bottom.

Game Celtic vs Kilmarnock Date Saturday, October 28 Time 15:00 BST / 08:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the game will not be available to watch live on television, but fans in the UK and Ireland can follow live audio commentary online via Celtic TV.