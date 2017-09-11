Celtic vs PSG: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & Champions League play-off preview

The Champions League returns to Parkhead on Tuesday, with Celtic aiming to cause a massive upset when they tackle big-spending Paris Saint-Germain.
Brendan Rodgers' side have a reputation of being a tough nut to crack at home, and while they failed to record a win in last season's competition they did hold Manchester City to a thrilling 3-3 draw.
For the part of the French side, though, they will expect to start the tournament with a win in order to send a message around Europe that they are serious about winning the trophy.
|Game
|Celtic vs PSG
|Date
|Tuesday, September 12
|Time
|19:45 BST
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 3 and by via online stream using the BT Sport app.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport App
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on Fox Sports 2, as well as being available to stream online using Fox Sports GO.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|Fox Sports 2
|Fox Sports GO
SQUAD & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Celtic squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gordon, De Vries, Hazard
|Defenders
|Simunovic, Tierney, Lustig, Ajer, Ralston, Gamboa, Duffy, McCart, McInroy, Welsh, Bell
|Midfielders
|Brown, Sinclair, Armstrong, Hayes, Ntcham, Benyu, McGregor, Forrest, Henderson, Kouassi, Rogic, Bitton, McLaughlin, Hill, Hendry
|Forwards
|Griffiths, Miller, Aitchison, Dembele, Edouard, Roberts, Watson, Johnston
Celtic will hope to welcome back striker Moussa Dembele after hamstring trouble, though there is no prospect of him starting against his former club given the form of Leigh Griffiths, who is expected to shake off a knock to replace Odsonne Edouard, on loan from PSG, at the forefront of the attack.
Rodgers' has ongoing problems in the heart of the defence, with Erik Sviatchenko and Dedryck Boyata both absent again. He opted for a 3-4-3 formation in the victory over Hamilton at the weekend but may revert to a 4-2-3-1 in order to combat PSG's attacking threat, with Nir Bitton liable to play as centre-back.
Tom Rogic is expected to start in the No.10 role, replacing Stuart Armstrong, while Patrick Roberts is liable to be prefered to James Forrest.
Potential starting XI: Gordon; Lustig, Simunovic, Bitton, Tierney; Brown, Ntcham; Roberts, Rogic, Sinclair; Griffiths
|Position
|PSG players
|Goalkeepers
|Trapp, Areola
|Defenders
|Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Meunier, Berchiche, Kurzawa, Dani Alves
|Midfielders
|Verratti, Lucas, Thiago Motta, Lo Celso, Draxler, Nkunku, Rabiot, Pastore
|Forwards
|Cavani, Neymar, Mbappe
PSG will welcome back Marco Verratti after the Italy international missed out of the 4-1 win over Metz at the weekend because of a three-match domestic ban, of which he has served two.
Angel Di Maria will be absent for Unai Emery's side, while Javier Pastore may be able to return.
The Frenchmen have typically played in a 4-3-3 system this season but adopted a 4-2-3-1 at the weekend in order to include Julian Draxler as well as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.
Dani Alves, Thiago Silva and Layvin Kurzawa should all return after being rested at the weekend.
Potential starting XI: Areola; Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Kurzawa; Rabiot, Thiago Motta, Verratti; Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
PSG are 2/9 favourites to win this match, according to dabblebet, with odds of 10/1 attached to a Celtic victory. A draw at Celtic Park is considered a 5/1 bet.
Leigh Griffiths and Moussa Dembele are both priced at 8/1 to open the scoring in this game, with Edinson Cavani favourite at 15/8. Neymar is priced at 13/5 and Kylian Mbappe at 16/5.
GAME PREVIEW
Paris Saint-Germain might have started Ligue 1 with five wins from five, but they have not spent the best part of €300 million on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to secure domestic dominance. It is the Champions League the Parc des Princes side are after, and following such investment, there is a very real feeling that they are better placed than ever to claim it.
Certainly, they have been much too powerful for their domestic rivals in the opening month of the season, scoring an incredible 19 goals. Five of these came in victory over Metz on Friday, though the majority arrived late after their opponents were controversially reduced to 10 men midway through the second half.
Their two star summer arrivals have needed no bedding in period, with Neymar having found the net four times already and Mbappe grabbing a debut goal.
Celtic, another team familiar with total domestic dominance, stand against them on Tuesday. Rodgers' side may have lesser ambitions than PSG, but they will also use the Champions League as their yardstick of progress given that they did not suffer a single defeat to a Scottish side last season in any of the three competitions.
They start this match as incredible underdogs, yet Celtic Park is a venue that few teams relish visiting given the fervent atmosphere, with Manchester City held to a 3-3 draw at the venue around this time last year after winning their first 10 matches of the season.
PSG can't say they haven't been warned.