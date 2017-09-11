Celtic vs PSG: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & Champions League play-off preview

The Champions League returns to Parkhead on Tuesday, with Celtic aiming to cause a massive upset when they tackle big-spending Paris Saint-Germain.

Brendan Rodgers' side have a reputation of being a tough nut to crack at home, and while they failed to record a win in last season's competition they did hold Manchester City to a thrilling 3-3 draw.

For the part of the French side, though, they will expect to start the tournament with a win in order to send a message around Europe that they are serious about winning the trophy.

Game Celtic vs PSG Date Tuesday, September 12 Time 19:45 BST

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 3 and by via online stream using the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 3 BT Sport App

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on Fox Sports 2, as well as being available to stream online using Fox Sports GO.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 2 Fox Sports GO

SQUAD & TEAM NEWS

Position Celtic squad Goalkeepers Gordon, De Vries, Hazard Defenders Simunovic, Tierney, Lustig, Ajer, Ralston, Gamboa, Duffy, McCart, McInroy, Welsh, Bell Midfielders Brown, Sinclair, Armstrong, Hayes, Ntcham, Benyu, McGregor, Forrest, Henderson, Kouassi, Rogic, Bitton, McLaughlin, Hill, Hendry Forwards Griffiths, Miller, Aitchison, Dembele, Edouard, Roberts, Watson, Johnston

Celtic will hope to welcome back striker Moussa Dembele after hamstring trouble, though there is no prospect of him starting against his former club given the form of Leigh Griffiths, who is expected to shake off a knock to replace Odsonne Edouard, on loan from PSG, at the forefront of the attack.

Rodgers' has ongoing problems in the heart of the defence, with Erik Sviatchenko and Dedryck Boyata both absent again. He opted for a 3-4-3 formation in the victory over Hamilton at the weekend but may revert to a 4-2-3-1 in order to combat PSG's attacking threat, with Nir Bitton liable to play as centre-back.

Tom Rogic is expected to start in the No.10 role, replacing Stuart Armstrong, while Patrick Roberts is liable to be prefered to James Forrest.

Potential starting XI: Gordon; Lustig, Simunovic, Bitton, Tierney; Brown, Ntcham; Roberts, Rogic, Sinclair; Griffiths

Position PSG players Goalkeepers Trapp, Areola Defenders Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Meunier, Berchiche, Kurzawa, Dani Alves Midfielders Verratti, Lucas, Thiago Motta, Lo Celso, Draxler, Nkunku, Rabiot, Pastore Forwards Cavani, Neymar, Mbappe

PSG will welcome back Marco Verratti after the Italy international missed out of the 4-1 win over Metz at the weekend because of a three-match domestic ban, of which he has served two.

Angel Di Maria will be absent for Unai Emery's side, while Javier Pastore may be able to return.

The Frenchmen have typically played in a 4-3-3 system this season but adopted a 4-2-3-1 at the weekend in order to include Julian Draxler as well as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

Dani Alves, Thiago Silva and Layvin Kurzawa should all return after being rested at the weekend.

Potential starting XI: Areola; Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Kurzawa; Rabiot, Thiago Motta, Verratti; Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

