Celtic win Scottish Cup and complete historic treble thanks to last gasp Tom Rogic winner against Aberdeen

Substitute Tom Rogic's sensational injury-time winner gave Celtic a 2-1 William Hill Scottish Cup final success over Aberdeen and clinched a historic treble for the Hoops.

In an open and thrilling encounter at Hampden Park, winger Jonny Hayes volleyed the Dons into the lead in the ninth minute only for Parkhead midfielder Stuart Armstrong to level two minutes later.

Celtic grew stronger as the second half went on and in the first minute of three added on by referee Bobby Madden, Rogic - on in the first half for Kieran Tierney - fired in a close-range drive to ensure that Brendan Rodgers' side completed the whole domestic season unbeaten with the club's first treble since 2001.

It was the Dons' sixth defeat of the season to Celtic but they more than played their part in a compelling match, only to find again that the Parkhead club this season are irresistible.

Rodgers, who joined the club last summer, becomes the third Parkhead boss to do the clean sweep following Jock Stein, twice, and Martin O'Neill.

It was a fitting achievement in the week that Celtic celebrated 50 years since becoming the first British club to win the European Cup.

As excitement levels grew around Parkhead in the build-up to the final, Rodgers revealed that Moussa Dembele had recovered from the hamstring injury that had kept him out for a month.

In the event, the 20-year-old French striker started on the bench with Leigh Griffiths leading the line.

For his part, Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes had raised eyebrows earlier in the week by stripping outward-bound midfielder Ryan Jack of the captaincy, with Graeme Shinnie leading the team out.

Jack, though, was given a starting berth for the showpiece finale which was preceded by a minute's silence in tribute to those affected by the Manchester bombing attack.

The heavy burst of rain before the game slickened the surface and helped in a frantic start to the match.

The Pittodrie men drew first blood when Niall McGinn's corner to the back post found Hayes, who had escaped Griffiths, and his low volley flew into the net with Celtic defender Tierney unable to keep it out.

