NBA: Celtics add 2020 second-rounder to complete blockbuster Irving trade

The Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers have completed their blockbuster trade involving Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas.

To seal the stalled megadeal involving NBA All-Stars Irving and Thomas, the Celtics added a 2020 second-round pick via the Miami Heat in addition to sending Jae Crowder, cenre Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick to Cleveland.

Trade talks were stalled after the Cavs were not satisfied with Thomas' physical.

Thomas, who will be an unrestricted free agent in 2018, said Tuesday he is still recovering from a right hip injury but he will return to the dominant player he was before the injury even though he could miss some time early in the season.

Thomas averaged 28.9 points per game this past season and was one of the favourites to win the MVP award as the Celtics finished the campaign with the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Despite setting career highs last season with 25.2 points per game and a 47.3 field goal percentage, Irving requested a trade out of Cleveland, reportedly to escape the shadow of superstar LeBron James.