Celtics' Hayward suffers ankle fracture

The Boston Celtics were dealt a major blow early in their season opener as Gordon Hayward fractured his left ankle.

Hayward jumped in an effort to catch a pass from a team-mate when he came down on his ankle on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was taken off the court on a stretcher, with the Celtics later confirming an ankle fracture.

Hayward was picked up in free agency this offseason by the Celtics.

He signed a four-year, $127million contract. Hayward had two points and a rebound at the time of his injury.