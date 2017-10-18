Celtics' Hayward suffers ankle fracture
Gordon Hayward fractured his left ankle early in the Boston Celtics' season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Hayward jumped in an effort to catch a pass from a team-mate when he came down on his ankle on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old was taken off the court on a stretcher, with the Celtics later confirming an ankle fracture.
Hayward was picked up in free agency this offseason by the Celtics.
He signed a four-year, $127million contract. Hayward had two points and a rebound at the time of his injury.