Celtics earn ninth straight win, Warriors cool Heat

Kyrie Irving scored 35 points as the in-form Boston Celtics made it nine consecutive wins in the NBA on Monday.

The Boston Celtics stayed hot as they extended their winning streak with a 110-107 victory against the Atlanta Hawks, while the Golden State Warriors downed the Miami Heat.

Boston (9-2) are on their longest winning streak in seven years and they own the best record in the league.

Irving also hit a clutch three-pointer with 1:37 remaining to give Boston a 104-103 lead, one they would not relinquish as Atlanta dropped to a 2-9 win-loss record.

Celtics big man Al Horford enjoyed his return to Atlanta, finishing an assist shy of a triple-double. He tallied 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in the win.

Reigning champions the Warriors accounted for the Heat 97-80 on home court.

Kevin Durant put up 21 points, Draymond Green added 18, while Stephen Curry contributed 16.

DURANT SHINES AS WARRIORS WIN

Durant registered a plus-23 in the Warriors' win over the Heat. Despite knocking down just one three-pointer, Durant scored a team-high 21 points to go along with eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

SUNS STRUGGLE AGAIN

Monday's game was supposed to be a high-scoring affair but poor shooting, fouls and turnovers were the theme in the Brooklyn Nets' 98-92 road win. Number four overall pick Josh Jackson scored just four points on one-of-six shooting for the Phoenix Suns. Also making just one field goal were Marquese Chriss, Tyson Chandler, Alex Len and Troy Daniels. Dragan Bender was held scoreless for the 4-7 Suns.

BOOKER CELEBRATES MILESTONE

Suns guard Devin Booker did become the fourth-youngest player to reach 3,000 career points behind only James, Carmelo Anthony and Durant.