Celtics star Thomas contemplating surgery for injured hip

The Boston Celtics guard met with a hip specialist on Tuesday to determine whether surgery would be necessary.

NBA All-Star and Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas has a decision to make as to whether to undergo surgery.

Thomas met with a specialist on Tuesday to determine whether surgery would be necessary to repair his injured hip.

"His X-rays and all of the information that they gathered is being sent to another specialist," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters prior to Tuesday's game in Cleveland.

"I think he's probably going to collect one to two more opinions and then go from there before he ultimately makes a decision on the next step, whether that next step is surgery or a specific rehab program, whatever the case may be.

"But he's still obviously really sore... the last [doctor] said that some of the inflammation that he has, has to go down before they can make the final call."

Thomas, who led the Celtics in scoring and assists, is out for the remainder of the NBA playoffs because of the nagging hip injury he aggravated during game two of the Eastern Conference finals.

Even without Thomas, the Celtics avoided a 3-0 series hole by winning game three in Cleveland on Sunday.