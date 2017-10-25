NBA: Celtics youngsters make history, LeBron shines as point guard

Gordon Hayward is not coming back anytime soon for the Boston Celtics, but Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum stepped up in his absence on Tuesday.

The two number three NBA picks for the Celtics had fantastic nights against as the Celtics defeated the New York Knicks 110-89.

Brown finished with 23 points on nine-of-16 shooting and Tatum added 22 points, four steals, four rebounds and two assists.

Celtics pair Brown and Tatum became the first ever team-mates to score 20-plus points at 21-years-old or younger.

While the Celtics have started to find their groove, the Cleveland Cavaliers are beginning to approach their game in a new way as LeBron James started at point guard in a 119-112 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Running the offence is not new to James as he repeatedly took the ball down the court in recent seasons in a point-forward role, but that does not take away from the fact that he looked good in just his first start at the position since 2005.

James finished with 34 points on 13-of-20 shooting, while added 13 assists.

"Ever since I was a kid I've always learned every position on the floor," he told reporters after the game. "The point guard, shooting guard, small forward, power forward and centre. And know all the plays, what they're doing and reads.

"Coach slides me to the one, I know every set. If he slides me to the five, I know the five. I know the four. I know the three. I know the two. I know every single play in every single position, so it makes the job a lot easier for me because I know where I should be and what my team-mates should do."

GORDON INSPIRES MAGIC

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon scored a career-high 41 points on 14-of-18 shooting, including a perfect five for five from beyond the arc. He also added 14 rebounds and two assists in his team's 125-121 win over the Brooklyn Nets.