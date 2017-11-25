Centurion Smith and Hazlewood put Australia on top

After Steve Smith's hundred, Australia claimed two late wickets to end the third day of the first Ashes Test in a strong position.

Australia are on top in the opening Test of the Ashes series after an inspirational century from captain Steve Smith and two Josh Hazlewood wickets put England in trouble on day three.

A calming and steadying influence on Friday, Smith produced a masterclass of patience and resilience when Australia needed it most as he posted his 21st Test hundred at the Gabba on Saturday.

Smith – who survived a barrage of short balls – finished unbeaten on 141 as Australia recovered from 209-7 to 328 all out, taking a 26-run advantage.

Australia maintained the momentum thanks to paceman Hazlewood (2-11), who dismissed Alastair Cook (7) and James Vince (2) with the new ball.

Hazlewood extended Cook's poor form when the experienced opener – who mustered only two runs in the first innings – picked out Mitchell Starc with a poor hook and Vince edged his sixth ball to Smith at slip.

Starc (0-14) showed no mercy at the other end, Joe Root (5 not out) receiving a nasty blow to the helmet which required new headwear, but the England captain and opener Mark Stoneman (19 not out) saw the tourists to a seven-run lead on 33-2 at the close on a day in which James Anderson appeared be struggling with a side injury.

It was all about Smith and his timely hundred on another warm and sunny day in Brisbane after England dominated early on.

Three wickets before lunch left Smith and the Australians struggling on 213-7 at lunch following the dismissals of Shaun Marsh (51), Tim Paine (13) and Starc (6).

A shock selection for the Ashes, veteran Marsh brought up his eighth Test fifty amid Glenn Maxwell's stunning 278-run knock for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield.

He was unable to push on as a 99-partnership between Marsh and Smith finally ended when Stuart Broad (3-49) enticed the drive and the former took the bait, hitting a mistimed shot straight to Anderson.