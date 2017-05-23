CF Mounana 3-5 SuperSport United: Mnyamane and Brockie inspire Matsatsantsa to victory

Grant Kekana, Thabo Mnyamane and Jeremy Brockie all scored as Matsatsantsa won an eight-goal thriller in Gabon

SuperSport United defeated CF Mounana 5-3 in the Caf Confederation Cup match at the Stade D' Angondje on Tuesday.

The victory takes Matsatsantsa to the top of Group D standings, while Mounana remain at the bottom of the table.

SuperSport assistant Kaitano Tembo, who was in charge of the team in the absence of head coach Stuart Baxter, made eight changes to the starting line-up that faced Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup semi-final clash over the weekend.

Bradley Grobler made his first start for Matsatsantsa since returning from his injury, while goalkeeer Reyaad Pieterse was preferred ahead of Ronwen Williams, who was the hero during SuperSport's 4-2 win on penalties over Chippa.

SuperSport got off to the best possible start when Grant Kekana put them 1-0 up just four mnutes into the match, with a decent finish after the Mounana defence had failed to clear their lines.

The home side was under pressure in the opening exchanges and Thabo Mnyamane had a chance to extend his side's lead, but the forward placed his effort over the crossbar.

As the match progressed, Mounana grew in confidence when pushing forward and their main striker Abdul Djamilou Atchabao was making good runs into the Matsatsantsa box.

The 26-year-old Atchabao leveled matters just before the half-hour mark when he poked home from close range to make it 1-1 with Pieterse and the SuperSport defence exposed.

However, SuperSport then pressed Mounana defence and Mnyamane restored his side's lead when he fired past Mounana keeper Yves Bitseki Moto from a rebound to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

The momentum was with Matsatsantsa towards the half-time break and Mnyamane deservedly completed his brace when he beat Moto with a good finish and SuperSport were leading 3-1 at the interval.

Former Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Pieterse was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the early stages of the second-half and he denied Atchabao from the spot-kick after Clayton Daniels had given away a penalty.

The visitors then extended their lead against the run of play when Fagrie Lakay made a great run - beating a few Mounana defenders, before setting up Jeremy Brockie, who scored to make it 4-1 to SuperSport.

Mounana were awarded another penalty in the 79th minute and Pieterse saved the first effort, but Hamidou Sinayoko fired home the rebound to make it 4-2.

Autchanga pulled another back for Mounana in the closing stages of the match, but Brockie had other ideas as he sealed SuperSport's 5-3 victory in injury time following some good work by Mnyamane.