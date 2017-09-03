Chalobah will be a 'top player' for England, says former Chelsea team-mate Aina

The pair were team-mates in Chelsea's title win and remain close friends, despite their paths changing in football

Nathaniel Chalobah can establish himself as a first-team regular for England, according to his former Chelsea team-mate Ola Aina.

The midfielder was rewarded for his early Watford performances with a call up to the Three Lions squad in Friday's 4-0 victory over Malta, though he is yet to earn his first cap for his country.

Chalobah, with Aina, was part of Antonio Conte's Premier League winning Chelsea squad in 2016-17 but was shifted to Vicarage Road on a five-year deal, while Aina joined Hull City on loan.

And Aina, who himself is closing in on a debut for the Nigeria national side, says he is proud to see another Blues academy graduate get his chance.

"I am buzzing for him. He is like another older brother. He is really close to me," Aina told Goal. "Funnily enough, before the team selections came out, I said to him; ‘you never know, you could get a call up as you are playing regularly and you are one of the main guys in your Watford team. Just keep playing well and doing what you are doing. You never know.’

"Then two days later, he got the call up. Good on him, I hope he does well. I don’t just think he will be a good player, I actually know.

"It is because he has got a different drive in a player that I haven’t really seen before. He will be a top player for England.