Chambers re-signs with Storm

Will Chambers is staying with Melbourne Storm, signing a three-year deal with the NRL leaders.

Australia and Queensland representative Will Chambers has signed a deal to remain with Melbourne Storm until at least the end of 2020.

Chambers has starred this season and featured in the Maroons' loss to New South Wales in the State of Origin opener on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old made his debut for Storm in 2007 and was part of the premiership-winning team in 2012.

Chambers, who also had a brief stint in rugby union, has played 159 games for the club.

"Will has grown up here at the Melbourne Storm, both as a person and as a footballer. It was important for us to retain Will as he is a member of our leadership group and brings valuable experience to our squad," the club's football director Frank Ponissi said.

"He is one of the leading centres in the competition and is forming a formidable partnership with Suli [Vunivalu] on the right side.

"Will has started the season in exceptional form and his selection in the Kangaroos and Queensland sides is testament to that.

"It's fantastic to have him continue his career with us for at least another three seasons."

Chambers is facing a one-match ban after being cited for a careless high tackle during Queensland's Origin loss.

Melbourne, who are top of the NRL ladder, face the Newcastle Knights on Friday.