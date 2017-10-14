Champions Cup newcomers La Rochelle stun slack Harlequins with bonus-point victory at the Stoop

Newcomers La Rochelle stunned Harlequins with a bonus-point victory here, as English exile Ryan Lamb rolled back the years in a virtuoso performance opposite the home sides tyro, Marcus Smith.

Pool One of the Champions Cup had kicked off with Ulster edging Wasps 19-9 in Belfast on Friday night, so the two English sides involved will meet in Coventry next Sunday knowing another loss would leave them playing a daunting game of catch-up.

Harlequins may take solace in their history of winning a match away in France in each of their last four campaigns in the Champions Cup, but already La Rochelle look like the team to beat in this pool.

As the only first-time participants in this season’s tournament, the French side showed no signs of stage fright, outscoring Quins by three tries to two in the first half.

And La Rochelle’s No.10 was both familiar with the demands of Europe and to English audiences as Lamb, the 31-year-old former Saxons fly-half, had played for four Premiership clubs in the European Cup before his summer switch from Worcester to the port town on France’s Atlantic coast.

This was Lamb’s first match for five weeks since he broke a rib while orchestrating a 51-20 thrashing of Clermont Auvergne in the French Top 14 – the domestic league in which La Rochelle have carried on their remarkable tale of giant-killing in recent weeks after spectacularly upsetting the odds to finish top in last year’s regular season.

The even more experienced Australian fly-half, Brock James, was absent with a groin injury, but the ever-graceful Lamb looked utterly at ease on his return to the starting line-up and he orchestrated a visiting team who delivered in their pre-match promise to play fast, open rugby – and from anywhere on the pitch.

Lamb was brilliant in inspiring the underdogs to victory (Getty)