Champions Cup promise review of kick-off times after multiple complaints
European Professional Club Rugby chairman, Simon Halliday, has pledged ‘an intensive review’ of kick-off times for the tournament after complaints from several sources, notably Exeter owner, Tony Rowe.
The Chiefs’ chairman told Telegraph Sport that he is ‘fed up to the back teeth’ with complaining about his club playing in what is known as the Sunday ‘graveyard slot’ of 5.30pm and is dissatisfied, too, with the 7.45pm Saturday evening kick-off that has been accorded the club for this weekend’s opening Champions Cup match against Glasgow Warriors at Sandy Park.
“It makes no sense to me and it’s commercially ruinous for us to have that Sunday kick-off time,” said Rowe, whose team had three such fixtures last season and find themselves again in that slot for their next home game against Leinster on December 10th.
“That was my banker draw, a real good game with plenty of potential for travelling fans to come down to Sandy Park. It’s the same with this Saturday. It’s a great match in prospect but you just don’t get any walk-outs at such a late time on a Saturday.
“I don’t understand the logic of broadcasting these games right through the weekend. I don’t like it, our fans don’t like it and I’m not sure who does like it. The clubs are now in charge of this competition, yet we end up with this. It’s not good enough.”
Halliday agreed. The EPCR chairman has apologised to Rowe for the predicament and promised that ‘it would never happen again.’
“We are undergoing an intensive review of our whole broadcasting operation,” Halliday told Telegraph Sport. “The Sunday slot has certainly happened too often to Exeter and I have promised Tony that it would never happen again. These complaints will be the tipping point for a change in the process.
“We are looking at a new TV deal next season and these rugby-related issues will be factored into those talks. One change that will happen no matter the broadcaster is that no schedule will be put in place until it has gone before representatives of the three leagues (Premiership, Top 14 and Pro14). We are grasping the nettle and want to put this right.”