Champions Cup promise review of kick-off times after multiple complaints

European Professional Club Rugby chairman, Simon Halliday, has pledged ‘an intensive review’ of kick-off times for the tournament after complaints from several sources, notably Exeter owner, Tony Rowe.

The Chiefs’ chairman told Telegraph Sport that he is ‘fed up to the back teeth’ with complaining about his club playing in what is known as the Sunday ‘graveyard slot’ of 5.30pm and is dissatisfied, too, with the 7.45pm Saturday evening kick-off that has been accorded the club for this weekend’s opening Champions Cup match against Glasgow Warriors at Sandy Park.

“It makes no sense to me and it’s commercially ruinous for us to have that Sunday kick-off time,” said Rowe, whose team had three such fixtures last season and find themselves again in that slot for their next home game against Leinster on December 10th.

“That was my banker draw, a real good game with plenty of potential for travelling fans to come down to Sandy Park. It’s the same with this Saturday. It’s a great match in prospect but you just don’t get any walk-outs at such a late time on a Saturday.

“I don’t understand the logic of broadcasting these games right through the weekend. I don’t like it, our fans don’t like it and I’m not sure who does like it. The clubs are now in charge of this competition, yet we end up with this. It’s not good enough.”

Ranking the Top 14 kits ahead of the 2017/2018 season More