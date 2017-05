Champions League 2017-18: Qualifying rounds & teams explained

With domestic campaigns in 2016-17 drawing to a close, more and more teams are booking their place in various stages of next season's competition

With the 2016-17 season drawing to a close, more and more teams are booking their place in next season's Champions League.

The route to next season's final in Kiev will be much longer for some clubs than others, however, with the first qualifying round kicking off as early as June - a full two-and-a-half months before the group stage begins in September.

The draw for the first and second qualifying rounds will be made on June 19. In each qualifying round and the play-off round, teams are divided into seeded and unseeded groups based on their UEFA club coefficient, a kind of rating of their past performances.

Seeded and unseeded teams are then drawn against each other in two-legged, home-and-away ties to advance to the next round leading into the group stage. Here is your complete guide to the teams that have qualified for each stage thus far.

FIRST QUALIFYING ROUND

The champions of Europe's smallest 10 leagues play in the first qualifying round, with the five winners progressing to the second qualifying round.

The draw for this round and the second qualifying round will be made on June 19, with the first legs being played on June 27 and 28 and the second legs following on July 4 and 5.

Team Country Club coefficient The New Saints Wales 5.775 Linfield Northern Ireland 3.650 Vikingur Gota Faroe Islands 2.950 Hibernians Malta 2.800 FC Santa Coloma Andorra 2.733 La Fiorita San Marino 1.566 Europa FC Gibraltar 1.500 FCI Tallinn Estonia 1.300 Trepca'89 Kosovo 0.000 Champions (TBC) Armenia TBC

SECOND QUALIFYING ROUND

Twenty-nine more teams - again, all champions of their respective leagues - enter in the second qualifying round. The five teams progressing from the first qualifying round make for 34 teams in total and 17 ties.

The draw for this round will be made at the same time as the first qualifying round, on June 19, with the teams progressing from the previous round to be confirmed once those ties have been played. The first legs will be played on July 11 and 12 and the second legs on July 18 and 19.

Team Country Club coefficient Celtic Scotland 42.785 Red Bull Salzburg Austria 40.570 Copenhagen Denmark 37.800 Ludogorets Bulgaria 34.175 BATE Borisov Belarus 29.475 APOEL Cyprus 26.210 Maribor Slovenia 21.125 Qarabag Azerbaijan 18.050 Malmo Sweden 16.945 Astana Kazakhstan 16.800 Partizan Serbia 16.075 Rijeka Croatia 15.550 Rosenborg Norway 12.665 Hapoel Be'er Sheva Israel 10.875 FH Iceland 6.175 Zilina Slovakia 5.850 Zalgiris Vilnius Lithuania 5.825 Dundalk Ireland 5.815 Vardar Macedonia 5.125 F91 Dudelange Luxembourg 4.975 Kukesi Albania 4.550 IFK Mariehamn Finland 2.030 Spartaks Jurmala Latvia 1.975 Samtredia Georgia 1.525 Champions (TBC) Poland TBC Champions (TBC) Hungary TBC Champions (TBC) Moldova TBC Champions (TBC) Bosnia & Herzegovina TBC Champions (TBC) Montenegro TBC

THIRD QUALIFYING ROUND

The third qualifying round is split into two sections: the champions route and the league route. The draw for both sections will be made on July 14, with the first legs taking place on July 25 and 26 and the second legs following on August 1 and 2.

In the champions route, three more league champions (from Greece, the Czech Republic and Romania for 2017-18) join the 17 winners in the second qualifying round, making a total of 20 teams and 10 ties.

Team Country Club coefficient Olympiacos Greece 64.580 Viitorul Constanta Romania 5.870 Champions (TBC) Czech Republic TBC

In the league route, 10 teams that are not domestic champions but have finished in Champions League qualifying positions in their respective leagues face each other in five ties.

Team Country Club coefficient Dynamo Kiev Ukraine 67.526 Ajax Netherlands TBC CSKA Moscow Russia 39.606 Club Brugge Belgium 39.480 Steaua Bucharest Romania 35.370 Young Boys Switzerland 28.915 Nice France 16.833 Runners up (TBC) Turkey TBC Runners up (TBC) Czech Republic TBC Runners up (TBC) Greece TBC

PLAY-OFF ROUND

The play-off round, the final round before the group stage, is also split into the champions route and the league route. The draw for both sections will be made on August 4, with the first legs taking place on August 15 and 16 and the second legs following on August 22 and 23.

There are no new teams added to the champions route; the 10 winners from that section in the third qualifying round are drawn against each other in another five ties, with the five winners advancing to the group stage.

Five more teams are added to the league route, and join the five teams that progressed from that section in the third qualifying round. They play across 10 ties, and like the champions route the five winners advance to the group stage.

Team Country Club coefficient Sevilla Spain TBC Liverpool England TBC Sporting CP Portugal 36.866 Hoffenheim Germany 15.899 Third place (TBC) Italy TBC

GROUP STAGE

The group stage is made up of five teams from the champions route, five teams from the league route and 22 new teams that enter the competition at this stage. The draw will be made on August 24 in Monaco, with the first matches taking place on September 12 and 13.

The draw is seeded via four pots of eight teams each. Pot 1 includes the Champions League holders and league winners of the top seven countries according to UEFA's coefficients. As next season's holders (Real Madrid or Juventus) will also be a top-seven league winner, a Pot 1 place is passed on to the eighth-ranked country, Ukraine.

Pots 2, 3 and 4 are decided based on the ranking of teams by their club coefficients.

So far, 15 teams have booked their place in the group stage, with the full lineup of direct qualification spots below. Teams to have confirmed their place in Pot 1 are marked with (1).

Team Country Club coefficient Real Madrid (1) Spain TBC Bayern Munich (1) Germany 154.899 Barcelona Spain TBC Atletico Madrid Spain TBC Juventus (1) Italy TBC Paris Saint-Germain France 126.333 Borussia Dortmund Germany 124.899 Benfica (1) Portugal 111.866 Chelsea (1) England TBC Manchester City England TBC Porto Portugal 98.866 Shakhtar Donetsk (1) Ukraine 87.526 Tottenham England TBC Basel Switzerland 74.415 Monaco (1) France 62.333 Anderlecht Belgium 58.480 Feyenoord Netherlands TBC Spartak Moscow (1) Russia 18.606 RB Leipzig Germany 15.899 Winners (TBC) Champions League* TBC Runners up (TBC) Italy TBC Champions (TBC) Turkey TBC

*The winners of the 2016-17 Europa League qualify for the Champions League group stage if the 2016-17 Champions League winners have already qualified through a domestic route. If they have not, the Europa League winners enter in the play-off round (league route).