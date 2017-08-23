Champions League draw 2017: Chelsea's worst and best possible groups

Chelsea return to the Champions League after a year in which they made the most of their absence from the competition by romping home to the Premier League title.

Whether Antonio Conte and his thin squad can compete on both European and domestic fronts this season remains to be seen - but the Italian manager will be hoping for a relatively easy start to the competition.

Chelsea will discover the three teams they are due to face in the Champions League group stage in the draw which takes place in Monaco at 5pm BST on Thursday afternoon.

Each of the 32 teams will be divided into four pots and then drawn into eight different groups – comprising of one team from each pot.

We already know the composition of Pot 1 – with current holders Real Madrid being grouped alongside the champions of the other top seven leagues in Europe based on Uefa’s coefficient rankings.

In England’s case, that means Premier League champions Chelsea are in Pot 1, while Manchester United and Manchester City are placed in Pot 2. Tottenham are most likely to find themselves in Pot 3 alongside Liverpool, should they qualify, while Celtic will be in Pot 4.

By assuming the top seeds from each play-off tie reach the group stage, we have a good idea of the best and worst possible scenarios for each of the British clubs in the draw.

Here are Chelsea’s worst case scenarios:

Chelsea

Barcelona

Napoli

RB Leipzig

Because Chelsea are in Pot 1 they will avoid the likes of current holders Real Madrid and last season's runners-up Juventus.

Chelsea

PSG

Roma

Feyenoord

However, they will draw a team from the dangerous Pot 2 which includes the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, PSG and Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea

Atletico Madrid

Besiktas

Sporting

RB Leipzig are the toughest looking opponents in Pot 4, although Chelsea could also face Dutch champions Feyenoord or Portuguese side Sporting.

Here are Chelsea’s best case scenarios:

Chelsea

Porto

FC Basel

Apoel Nicosia

The weakest looking team Chelsea could draw from Pot 2 appears to be Porto.

Chelsea

Sevilla

Anderlecht

Maribor

Sevilla, who are expected to qualify on Tuesday night, appear to be the next easiest opponents although are notoriouly difficult to beat in Europe.

Conte's side will be looking at sides like FC Basel and Anderlecht from Pot 3 and Apoel Nicosia, Maribor and FC Kobenhavn as among the easier draws from Pot 4.