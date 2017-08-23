Champions League draw 2017: Tottenham Hotspur's worst and best possible groups

Tottenham crashed out at the group stage last season after facing Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen and CSKA Moscow: Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur return to the Champions League looking to improve on their very disappointing exit in last season's group stage.

Mauricio Pochettino has spoken of wanting to win a "real trophy" this season - not an FA or Carabao Cup - and knows his side must hit the ground running in their temporary Wembley home if they are to stand a chance.

Last year they came up against a young Monaco side who would go all the way to the semi-final, faced a tough German outfit and made a long journey over to Russia - and this year could be remarkably similar.

Spurs will discover the three teams they are due to face in the Champions League group stage in the draw which takes place in Monaco at 5pm BST on Thursday afternoon.

Each of the 32 teams will be divided into four pots and then drawn into eight different groups – comprising of one team from each pot.

We already know the composition of Pot 1 – with current holders Real Madrid being grouped alongside the champions of the other top seven leagues in Europe based on Uefa’s coefficient rankings.

In England’s case, that means Premier League champions Chelsea are in Pot 1, while Manchester United and Manchester City are placed in Pot 2. Tottenham will be in Pot 3 alongside Liverpool, should they qualify, while Celtic will be in Pot 4.

By assuming the top seeds from each play-off tie reach the group stage, we have a good idea of the best and worst possible scenarios for each of the British clubs in the draw.

Here are Tottenham’s worst case scenarios:

Real Madrid

PSG

Tottenham

RB Leipzig

Because Spurs are in Pot 3, they will draw one team from each of Pots 1 and 2 which contain the highest-ranked teams in Europe.

That means they could face a horrible group with the likes of current holders Real Madrid (Pot 1), the super-rich PSG (Pot 2) and Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig from Pot 4.

Juventus

Barcelona

Tottenham

Feyenoord

Should Spurs avoid Real Madrid from Pot 1 - and draw last season's runners-up Juventus instead - that would open up Spanish sides Barcelona and Atletico from Pot 2.

Bayern Munich

Atletico

Tottenham

Sporting

They could also draw Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Pot 1 and the likes of Portuguese side Sporting, Russian side CSKA Moscow or Dutch champions Feyenoord from Pot 4.

Here are Tottenham's best case scenarios:

Spartak

Porto

Tottenham

Apoel

The lowest ranked sides in Pot 1 (according to Uefa club coefficient rankings) are Russian champions Spartak Moscow and Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk.

Shakhtar

Sevilla

Tottenham

Maribor

Of teams in Pot 2, Sevilla appear to be the weakest although they are notoriously difficult to beat in Europe.

Benfica

Dortmund

Tottenham

FC Kobenhavn

Pochettino will be eyeing up the likes of Slovenian side Maribor, the Danish team FC Kobenhavn and Cypriot champions Apoel Nicosia from Pot 4.