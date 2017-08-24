Champions League draw 2017: When is it, what time does it start, which TV channel is it on and who is in it?

The Champions League draw takes place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco: Getty Images

Six British teams enter the Champions League group stage draw this year with Celtic and Liverpool joining Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Manchester United after their wins in the play-offs.

Real Madrid will be hoping to make it an unprecedented three titles in a row in the modern era following their triumph in Cardiff in June.

Despite their difficult summer, Barcelona are still among the favourites for the competition, along with PSG who broke the world record to bring Neymar to the French capital.

Here is everything you need to know about the draw:

When is the draw?

The draw for this year’s Champions League group stages takes place on Thursday 24 August at 5pm BST (6pm CET) and is scheduled to last two and a quarter hours.

Where does the draw take place?

It takes place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

Where can I watch it?

You can watch the draw on BT Sport 2 or via a live stream on Uefa.com.

How does the draw work?

The draw consists of 32 teams comprised of 22 direct entrants and 10 via play-offs.

Those teams are divided into four pots and then drawn into eight different groups – with one team from each pot.

No team can draw another from their own country or from the same pot.

The event in Monaco will also see the Uefa Men’s Player of the Year and Women’s Player of the Year announced – as well as the top player in each position of the past season.

Who is in which pot?

Pot 1 comprises of the current holders (Real Madrid) and the champions of the other top eight leagues in Europe based on Uefa’s coefficient rankings. The rest are ranked in order according to the Uefa club coefficient.

Pot 1

Real Madrid (ESP), Bayern München (GER), Juventus (ITA), Benfica (POR), Chelsea (ENG), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Monaco (FRA), Spartak Moscow (RUS)

Pot 2

Barcelona (ESP), Atlético Madrid (ESP), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Sevilla (ESP), Manchester City (ENG), Porto (POR), Manchester United (ENG)

Pot 3

Napoli (ITA), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG), Basel (SUI), Olympiakos (GRE), Anderlecht (BEL), Liverpool (ENG), Roma (ITA), Beşiktaş (TUR)

Pot 4

Celtic (SCO), CSKA Moskva (RUS), Sporting (POR), Apoel (CYP), Feyenoord (NED), Maribor (SVN), Qarabağ (AZE), RB Leipzig (GER)

Which pots are the British teams in?

Chelsea, as champions of England, are the only side in Pot 1. Manchester City and Manchester United will be in a strong-looking Pot 2. Tottenham join Liverpool in Pot 3, while Celtic are in Pot 4.

You can see some group stage scenarios (best and worst) for the following clubs by clicking on the corresponding links: Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

When do the group games start?

The group stage games will be split into six match days with games to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday nights:

12-13 September

26-27 September

17-18 October

31 October-1 November

21-22 November

5-6 December