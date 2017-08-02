When is the Champions League draw and who could Liverpool face in play-offs?

Not one of Europe's 'Big Five' leagues has yet kicked off but the Champions League has already been up and running since the end of June.

dabblebet: PSG to win the CL at 12/1

Indeed, we're just about to reach the play-off round, when things start to get really interesting for some of Europe's top clubs.

Five-time winners Liverpool and Europa League legends Sevilla are just two of the sides who are about to find out which team stands in their way for a place in the group stage of the 2017-18 Champions League...

WHEN IS THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW?

View photos Champions League draw More

The draw for the Champions League play-off round will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday, August 4.

The proceedings are scheduled to get under way at noon Central European Standard Time (CEST), which means 11:00 in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW?

View photos Ian Rush Champions League draw More

The draw will be streamed live on UEFA's official website from 12:00 CET.

It will also be broadcast in the UK and Ireland on BT Sport, its website and its app, with the coverage scheduled to begin at 11:00 BST.

In the United States, the draw can be watched with the Fox Soccer Match Pass from 06:00 Eastern Time (ET).

WHAT TEAMS ARE IN THE PLAY-OFF DRAW?

View photos HD Sadio Mane Liverpool celebrate v Bayern More

The play-off draw will consist of 20 teams, who will be evenly divided into two sections: the Champions Route (for league winners) and the League Route (non-champions).

Read More