Champions League draw in full

The Champions League group-stage draw has been made in Nyon, with Real Madrid, Dortmund, Tottenham and APOEL together in Group H.

The draw for the Champions League group stage was made in Nyon on Thursday, as the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid learned their fate.

Group-stage games will be contested over six matchdays between September 12 and December 6.

Here is the draw in full:

Group A: Benfica, Manchester United, Basel, CSKA Moscow

Group B: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic

Group C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Qarabag

Group D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiacos, Sporting CP

Group E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor

Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord

Group G: Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, RB Leipzig

Group H: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, APOEL