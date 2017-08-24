Champions League draw live: Manchester United, Liverpool, City, Tottenham, Chelsea await their fate

For the first time ever six teams from Britain enter the Group Stages of this season’s Champions League and Celtic and Liverpool won their respective two-legged ties this week to join Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Real Madrid will be in attendance as they look to make it an unprecedented three Champions League triumphs in a row following on from their record-breaking win in Cardiff in June.

Neymar-less Barcelona will be in Pot 2, along with Neymar-added Paris Saint-Germain, while Italian champions Juventus are also expected to challenge despite losing Leonardo Bonucci this summer.

The draw gets underway at 5pm BST and is scheduled to last a mammoth two and a quarter hours.

Pot 1

Real Madrid (ESP), Bayern München (GER), Juventus (ITA), Benfica (POR), Chelsea (ENG), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Monaco (FRA), Spartak Moscow (RUS)

Pot 2

Barcelona (ESP), Atlético Madrid (ESP), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Sevilla (ESP), Manchester City (ENG), Porto (POR), Manchester United (ENG)

Pot 3

Napoli (ITA), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG), Basel (SUI), Olympiakos (GRE), Anderlecht (BEL), Liverpool (ENG), Roma (ITA), Beşiktaş (TUR)

Pot 4

Celtic (SCO), CSKA Moskva (RUS), Sporting (POR), Apoel (CYP), Feyenoord (NED), Maribor (SVN), Qarabağ (AZE), RB Leipzig (GER)