Champions League Group B fixtures: Bayern Munich draw PSG, Anderlecht & Celtic

A mouthwatering clash between Carlo Ancelotti's German champions and the Neymar-led French side highlights this difficult group

Bayern Munich will take on Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain in Group B of this season's Champions League.

Anderlecht and Celtic complete the quartet and will face a battle to unseat one of their heavyweight rivals for a place in the knockout stage.

Bayern reached the quarter-finals last season, being knocked out by eventual winners Real Madrid, while PSG blew a 4-0 first-leg lead against Barcelona and exited in the last 16.

Anderlecht were knocked out in the qualifying rounds and Celtic finished bottom of a tough group containing Barcelona, Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Matches will kick off on September 12 this year, with the group concluding on December 5.

GROUP B TABLE

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
1 Bayern Munich 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Anderlecht 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Celtic 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP B FIXTURES

Date Match Time (BST)
Sep 12 Bayern Munich vs Anderlecht 19:45
Sep 12 Celtic vs PSG 19:45
Sep 27 PSG vs Bayern Munich 19:45
Sep 27 Anderlecht vs Celtic 19:45
Oct 18 Anderlecht vs PSG 19:45
Oct 18 Bayern Munich vs Celtic 19:45
Oct 31 PSG vs Anderlecht 19:45
Oct 31 Celtic vs Bayern Munich 19:45
Nov 22 Anderlecht vs Bayern Munich 17:00
Nov 22 PSG vs Celtic 19:45
Dec 5 Bayern Munich vs PSG 19:45
Dec 5 Celtic vs Anderlecht 19:45
