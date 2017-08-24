Champions League Group B fixtures: Bayern Munich draw PSG, Anderlecht & Celtic

Bayern Munich will take on Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain in Group B of this season's Champions League.
Anderlecht and Celtic complete the quartet and will face a battle to unseat one of their heavyweight rivals for a place in the knockout stage.
Bayern 13/2 to win Champions League
Bayern reached the quarter-finals last season, being knocked out by eventual winners Real Madrid, while PSG blew a 4-0 first-leg lead against Barcelona and exited in the last 16.
Anderlecht were knocked out in the qualifying rounds and Celtic finished bottom of a tough group containing Barcelona, Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach.
Matches will kick off on September 12 this year, with the group concluding on December 5.
GROUP B TABLE
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Paris Saint-Germain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Anderlecht
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Celtic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
GROUP B FIXTURES
|Date
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Sep 12
|Bayern Munich vs Anderlecht
|19:45
|Sep 12
|Celtic vs PSG
|19:45
|Sep 27
|PSG vs Bayern Munich
|19:45
|Sep 27
|Anderlecht vs Celtic
|19:45
|Oct 18
|Anderlecht vs PSG
|19:45
|Oct 18
|Bayern Munich vs Celtic
|19:45
|Oct 31
|PSG vs Anderlecht
|19:45
|Oct 31
|Celtic vs Bayern Munich
|19:45
|Nov 22
|Anderlecht vs Bayern Munich
|17:00
|Nov 22
|PSG vs Celtic
|19:45
|Dec 5
|Bayern Munich vs PSG
|19:45
|Dec 5
|Celtic vs Anderlecht
|19:45