Champions League Group C fixtures: Chelsea draw Atletico Madrid, Roma & Qarabag

Antonio Conte's side face opponents from Spain, Italy and Azerbaijan as they return to Europe's premier club competition

Chelsea have been drawn against Atletico Madrid, Roma and Qarabag in Group C of the 2017-18 Champions League.

The encounter between Antonio Conte's side and Atleti is sure to be a particularly feisty affair - especially considering the indefinite exile of wantaway striker Diego Costa, who is keen to return to Madrid.

Antonio Rudiger will be back at his former club as the Blues take on Serie A outfit Roma and there will be a long trip to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag.

Atleti won their group with 15 points last season and advanced to the semi-finals, while Qarabag and Roma were knocked out in the qualifying rounds. Chelsea, of course, did not participate.

Matches will kick off on September 12, with the group concluding on December 5.

GROUP C TABLE

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
1 Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Atletico Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Roma 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Qarabag 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP C FIXTURES

Date Match Time (BST)
Sep 12 Chelsea vs Qarabag 19:45
Sep 12 Roma vs Atletico Madrid 19:45
Sep 27 Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea 19:45
Sep 27 Qarabag vs Roma 17:00
Oct 18 Qarabag vs Atletico Madrid 17:00
Oct 18 Chelsea vs Roma 19:45
Oct 31 Atletico Madrid vs Qarabag 19:45
Oct 31 Roma vs Chelsea 19:45
Nov 22 Qarabag vs Chelsea 17:00
Nov 22 Atletico Madrid vs Roma 19:45
Dec 5 Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid 19:45
Dec 5 Roma vs Qarabag 19:45
