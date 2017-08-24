Champions League Group C fixtures: Chelsea draw Atletico Madrid, Roma & Qarabag

Chelsea have been drawn against Atletico Madrid, Roma and Qarabag in Group C of the 2017-18 Champions League.
The encounter between Antonio Conte's side and Atleti is sure to be a particularly feisty affair - especially considering the indefinite exile of wantaway striker Diego Costa, who is keen to return to Madrid.
Chelsea 16/1 for Champions League glory
Antonio Rudiger will be back at his former club as the Blues take on Serie A outfit Roma and there will be a long trip to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag.
Atleti won their group with 15 points last season and advanced to the semi-finals, while Qarabag and Roma were knocked out in the qualifying rounds. Chelsea, of course, did not participate.
Matches will kick off on September 12, with the group concluding on December 5.
GROUP C TABLE
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atletico Madrid
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Roma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Qarabag
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
GROUP C FIXTURES
|Date
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Sep 12
|Chelsea vs Qarabag
|19:45
|Sep 12
|Roma vs Atletico Madrid
|19:45
|Sep 27
|Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea
|19:45
|Sep 27
|Qarabag vs Roma
|17:00
|Oct 18
|Qarabag vs Atletico Madrid
|17:00
|Oct 18
|Chelsea vs Roma
|19:45
|Oct 31
|Atletico Madrid vs Qarabag
|19:45
|Oct 31
|Roma vs Chelsea
|19:45
|Nov 22
|Qarabag vs Chelsea
|17:00
|Nov 22
|Atletico Madrid vs Roma
|19:45
|Dec 5
|Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid
|19:45
|Dec 5
|Roma vs Qarabag
|19:45