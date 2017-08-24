Champions League Group D fixtures: Barcelona draw Juventus, Olympiacos & Sporting

Ernesto Valverde will hope to do better than Luis Enrique against the Bianconeri when the two clubs meet again in Europe's top competition

Barcelona and Juventus will face a Champions League rematch at the group stage after being drawn together in Group D on Thursday.

The two clubs met in last season's quarter-finals, with Juve triumphing 3-0 on aggregate after a convincing first-leg win in Turin.

Massimiliano Allegri's side went on to advance to the final only to be beaten by Real Madrid.

Olympiacos and Sporting complete the group and will face an uphill struggle to deny two of Europe's big guns a place in the knockout stage.

Sporting finished bottom of their group last season, while Olympiacos were eliminated by Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the third qualifying round.

Matches will kick off on September 12, with the group concluding on December 5.

GROUP D TABLE

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
1 Juventus 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Barcelona 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Olympiacos 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Sporting 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP D FIXTURES

Date Match Time (BST)
Sep 12 Barcelona vs Juventus 19:45
Sep 12 Olympiacos vs Sporting 19:45
Sep 27 Sporting vs Barcelona 19:45
Sep 27 Juventus vs Olympiacos 19:45
Oct 18 Juventus vs Sporting 19:45
Oct 18 Barcelona vs Olympiacos 19:45
Oct 31 Sporting vs Juventus 19:45
Oct 31 Olympiacos vs Barcelona 19:45
Nov 22 Juventus vs Barcelona 19:45
Nov 22 Sporting vs Olympiacos 19:45
Dec 5 Barcelona vs Sporting 19:45
Dec 5 Olympiacos vs Juventus 19:45
