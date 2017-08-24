Champions League Group A fixtures: Man Utd draw Benfica, Basel & CSKA Moscow

Jose Mourinho's men will be confident of returning to the knockouts having been handed a winnable group in their return to Europe's top competition

Manchester United will have to overcome Benfica, Basel and CSKA Moscow in order to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage.

The Red Devils have been handed a relatively friendly draw in Group A, avoiding the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in Pot One.

Portuguese champions Benfica did reach the last 16 in 2016-17, but Basel and CSKA Moscow both finished bottom of their groups without winning a single game.

CSKA finished second in the Russian Premier League to return to Europe's top competition, while Basel are the Swiss champions.

United, of course, triumphed in the Europa League last season in order to seal a return to the Champions League despite finishing sixth in the English top flight.

Matches will kick off on September 12, with the group concluding on December 5.

