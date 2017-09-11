Champions League: Groups, schedule, final & all you need to know

Europe's elite are gearing up for the 2018 Champions League as the group stage gets under way on September 12.

Reigning champions Real Madrid are going for an unprecedented three-in-a-row, but Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will face stiff opposition in the race for continental dominance.

The likes of Barcelona were left licking their wounds last season and have their sights set on wresting the trophy from their bitter rivals, while Carlo Ancelotti is determined to deliver glory for Bayern Munich.

With games taking place over the next nine months, Goal brings you all the latest results as well as the tournament's key details.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUPS AND SCHEDULE

The 2018 Champions League group stage kicks off on September 12 and the 32 teams involved take part in a total of six rounds of fixtures, which conclude on December 6.

There are a number of intriguing match-ups across the eight groups, with Group D pitting 2015 finalists Barcelona and Juventus against each other, while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain wil face off in Group B. Real Madrid, who are chasing their third successive title, must overcome Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham in Group H.

Notably, this season sees the return of Manchester United, who did not qualify last year, while Bundesliga upstarts RB Leipzig are competing in the tournament for the first time.

Group A:

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
1 Benfica 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Basel 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 CSKA Moscow 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures:

Date Match Time (BST)
Sep 12 Manchester United vs Basel 19:45
Sep 12 Benfica vs CSKA Moscow 19:45
Sep 27 Basel vs Benfica 19:45
Sep 27 CSKA Moscow vs Manchester United 19:45
Oct 18 CSKA Moscow vs Basel 19:45
Oct 18 Benfica vs Manchester United 19:45
Oct 31 Basel vs CSKA Moscow 19:45
Oct 31 Manchester United vs Benfica 19:45
Nov 22 CSKA Moscow vs Benfica 17:00
Nov 22 Basel vs Manchester United 19:45
Dec 5 Benfica vs Basel 19:45
Dec 5 Manchester United vs CSKA Moscow 19:45

Group B:

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
1 Bayern Munich 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Anderlecht 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Celtic 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures:

Date Match Time (BST)
Sep 12 Bayern Munich vs Anderlecht 19:45
Sep 12 Celtic vs PSG 19:45
Sep 27 PSG vs Bayern Munich 19:45
Sep 27 Anderlecht vs Celtic 19:45
Oct 18 Anderlecht vs PSG 19:45
Oct 18 Bayern Munich vs Celtic 19:45
Oct 31 PSG vs Anderlecht 19:45
Oct 31 Celtic vs Bayern Munich 19:45
Nov 22 Anderlecht vs Bayern Munich 17:00
Nov 22 PSG vs Celtic 19:45
Dec 5 Bayern Munich vs PSG 19:45
Dec 5 Celtic vs Anderlecht 19:45

Group C:

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
1 Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Atletico Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Roma 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Qarabag 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures:

Date Match Time (BST)
Sep 12 Chelsea vs Qarabag 19:45
Sep 12 Roma vs Atletico Madrid 19:45
Sep 27 Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea 19:45
Sep 27 Qarabag vs Roma 17:00
Oct 18 Qarabag vs Atletico Madrid 17:00
Oct 18 Chelsea vs Roma 19:45
Oct 31 Atletico Madrid vs Qarabag 19:45
Oct 31 Roma vs Chelsea 19:45
Nov 22 Qarabag vs Chelsea 17:00
Nov 22 Atletico Madrid vs Roma 19:45
Dec 5 Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid 19:45
Dec 5 Roma vs Qarabag 19:45

Group D:

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
1 Juventus 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Barcelona 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Olympiacos 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Sporting 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures:

Date Match Time (BST)
Sep 12 Barcelona vs Juventus 19:45
Sep 12 Olympiacos vs Sporting 19:45
Sep 27 Sporting vs Barcelona 19:45
Sep 27 Juventus vs Olympiacos 19:45
Oct 18 Juventus vs Sporting 19:45
Oct 18 Barcelona vs Olympiacos 19:45
Oct 31 Sporting vs Juventus 19:45
Oct 31 Olympiacos vs Barcelona 19:45
Nov 22 Juventus vs Barcelona 19:45
Nov 22 Sporting vs Olympiacos 19:45
Dec 5 Barcelona vs Sporting 19:45
Dec 5 Olympiacos vs Juventus 19:45

Group E:

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
1 Sevilla 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Spartak Moscow 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Maribor 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures:

Date Match Time (BST)
Sep 13 Maribor vs Spartak Moscow  19:45
Sep 13 Liverpool vs Sevilla 19:45
Sep 26 Sevilla vs Maribor 19:45
Sep 26 Spartak Moscow vs Liverpool 19:45
Oct 17 Spartak Moscow vs Sevilla 19:45
Oct 17 Maribor vs Liverpool 19:45
Nov 1 Sevilla vs Spartak Moscow  19:45
Nov 1  Liverpool vs Maribor 19:45
Nov 21 Spartak Moscow vs Maribor 17:00
Nov 21 Sevilla vs Liverpool 19:45
Dec 6 Maribor vs Sevilla 19:45
Dec 6 Liverpool vs Spartak Moscow  19:45

Group F:

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Napoli 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Feyenoord 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures:

Date Match Time (BST)
Sep 13 Feyenoord vs Manchester City 19:45
Sep 13 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Napoli 19:45
Sep 26 Napoli vs Feyenoord 19:45
Sep 26 Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk 19:45
Oct 17 Manchester City vs Napoli 19:45
Oct 17 Feyenoord vs Shakhtar Donetsk 19:45
Nov 1 Napoli vs Manchester City 19:45
Nov 1 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord 19:45
Nov 21 Manchester City vs Feyenoord 19:45
Nov 21 Napoli vs Shakhtar Donetsk 19:45
Dec 6 Feyenoord vs Napoli 19:45
Dec 6 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City 19:45

Group G:

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
1 Besiktas 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 RB Leipzig 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Monaco 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Porto 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures:

Date Match Time (BST)
Sep 13 RB Leipzig vs Monaco 19:45
Sep 13 Porto vs Besiktas 19:45
Sep 26 Besiktas vs RB Leipzig 19:45
Sep 26 Monaco vs Porto 19:45
Oct 17 Monaco vs Besiktas 19:45
Oct 17 RB Leipzig vs Porto 19:45
Nov 1 Besiktas vs Monaco 19:45
Nov 1 Porto vs RB Leipzig 19:45
Nov 21 Besiktas vs Porto 19:45
Nov 21 Monaco vs RB Leipzig 19:45
Dec 6 RB Leipzig vs Besiktas 19:45
Dec 6 Porto vs RB Leipzig 19:45

Group H

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
1 Real Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Borussia Dortmund 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Tottenham 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 APOEL 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures:

Date Match Time (BST)
Sep 13 Real Madrid vs APOEL 19:45
Sep 13 Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund 19:45
Sep 26 Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid 19:45
Sep 26 APOEL vs Tottenham 19:45
Oct 17 APOEL vs Borussia Dortmund 19:45
Oct 17 Real Madrid vs Tottenham 19:45
Nov 1 Borussia Dortmund vs APOEL 19:45
Nov 1 Tottenham vs Real Madrid 19:45
Nov 21 APOEL vs Real Madrid 19:45
Nov 21 Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham 19:45
Dec 6 Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund 19:45
Dec 6 Tottenham vs APOEL 19:45

WHEN IS THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE KNOCKOUTS?

After the group stage is complete, the tournament enters the knockout stage, beginning with the round of 16, moving on to the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and then ultimately the final. Each stage, apart from the final, is contested over two legs with the aggregate winner progressing.

The round of 16 draw is scheduled to take place on December 11 at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland and it will be a seeded draw. The eight group winners will be seeded and the eight runners-up will be unseeded. When the draw has been made games will be played on February 13/14/20/21 and March 6/7/13/14.

The quarter-finals draw will take place on March 16 when the winners of the round of 16 are confirmed. However, unlike the preceding round, this draw will be open rather than seeded. Quarter-final games are scheduled to take place on April 3/4 and April 10/11.

After that the tournament moves on to the semi-finals, the draw for which is pencilled in for April 13, with games due to be held on April 24/25 and May 1/2.

WHEN IS THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL?

The 2018 Champions League final will be played on May 26, 2018 at the NSC Olimpiyskiy (also known as the Olympic Stadium) in Kiev, Ukraine.

The winners of the two semi-finals will progress to the final and for administrative purposes the 'home' team will be decided by a separate draw during the semi-final draw on April 13.

Home of Dynamo Kiev and the Ukraine national team, the Olympic Stadium previously hosted the final of Euro 2012 between Spain and Italy, which La Roja won 4-0. It has a capacity of 70,000 and is considered a Category 4 stadium by UEFA.

BETTING & ODDS

Real Madrid are favourites to win the 2018 Champions League according to dabblebet. Los Blancos are priced at 7/2 to win the competition for the third successive time.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG are all considered 13/2 bets, while Manchester City and Manchester United are the favourites among the English clubs at 10/1. Last season's beaten finalists Juventus are priced at 12/1.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo is the favourite to be the tournament's top scorer at 17/4, with Lionel Messi priced at 5/1. Robert Lewandowski is 15/2, while Luis Suarez and Neymar are 11/1.

Check out all the latest markets for the 2018 Champions League on dabblebet here.

