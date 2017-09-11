Champions League: Groups, schedule, final & all you need to know

Europe's elite are gearing up for the 2018 Champions League as the group stage gets under way on September 12.
Reigning champions Real Madrid are going for an unprecedented three-in-a-row, but Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will face stiff opposition in the race for continental dominance.
The likes of Barcelona were left licking their wounds last season and have their sights set on wresting the trophy from their bitter rivals, while Carlo Ancelotti is determined to deliver glory for Bayern Munich.
With games taking place over the next nine months, Goal brings you all the latest results as well as the tournament's key details.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUPS AND SCHEDULE
The 2018 Champions League group stage kicks off on September 12 and the 32 teams involved take part in a total of six rounds of fixtures, which conclude on December 6.
There are a number of intriguing match-ups across the eight groups, with Group D pitting 2015 finalists Barcelona and Juventus against each other, while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain wil face off in Group B. Real Madrid, who are chasing their third successive title, must overcome Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham in Group H.
Notably, this season sees the return of Manchester United, who did not qualify last year, while Bundesliga upstarts RB Leipzig are competing in the tournament for the first time.
Group A:
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Benfica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Manchester United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Basel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|CSKA Moscow
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fixtures:
|Date
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Sep 12
|Manchester United vs Basel
|19:45
|Sep 12
|Benfica vs CSKA Moscow
|19:45
|Sep 27
|Basel vs Benfica
|19:45
|Sep 27
|CSKA Moscow vs Manchester United
|19:45
|Oct 18
|CSKA Moscow vs Basel
|19:45
|Oct 18
|Benfica vs Manchester United
|19:45
|Oct 31
|Basel vs CSKA Moscow
|19:45
|Oct 31
|Manchester United vs Benfica
|19:45
|Nov 22
|CSKA Moscow vs Benfica
|17:00
|Nov 22
|Basel vs Manchester United
|19:45
|Dec 5
|Benfica vs Basel
|19:45
|Dec 5
|Manchester United vs CSKA Moscow
|19:45
Group B:
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Paris Saint-Germain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Anderlecht
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Celtic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fixtures:
|Date
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Sep 12
|Bayern Munich vs Anderlecht
|19:45
|Sep 12
|Celtic vs PSG
|19:45
|Sep 27
|PSG vs Bayern Munich
|19:45
|Sep 27
|Anderlecht vs Celtic
|19:45
|Oct 18
|Anderlecht vs PSG
|19:45
|Oct 18
|Bayern Munich vs Celtic
|19:45
|Oct 31
|PSG vs Anderlecht
|19:45
|Oct 31
|Celtic vs Bayern Munich
|19:45
|Nov 22
|Anderlecht vs Bayern Munich
|17:00
|Nov 22
|PSG vs Celtic
|19:45
|Dec 5
|Bayern Munich vs PSG
|19:45
|Dec 5
|Celtic vs Anderlecht
|19:45
Group C:
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atletico Madrid
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Roma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Qarabag
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fixtures:
|Date
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Sep 12
|Chelsea vs Qarabag
|19:45
|Sep 12
|Roma vs Atletico Madrid
|19:45
|Sep 27
|Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea
|19:45
|Sep 27
|Qarabag vs Roma
|17:00
|Oct 18
|Qarabag vs Atletico Madrid
|17:00
|Oct 18
|Chelsea vs Roma
|19:45
|Oct 31
|Atletico Madrid vs Qarabag
|19:45
|Oct 31
|Roma vs Chelsea
|19:45
|Nov 22
|Qarabag vs Chelsea
|17:00
|Nov 22
|Atletico Madrid vs Roma
|19:45
|Dec 5
|Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid
|19:45
|Dec 5
|Roma vs Qarabag
|19:45
Group D:
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Juventus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barcelona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Olympiacos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Sporting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fixtures:
|Date
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Sep 12
|Barcelona vs Juventus
|19:45
|Sep 12
|Olympiacos vs Sporting
|19:45
|Sep 27
|Sporting vs Barcelona
|19:45
|Sep 27
|Juventus vs Olympiacos
|19:45
|Oct 18
|Juventus vs Sporting
|19:45
|Oct 18
|Barcelona vs Olympiacos
|19:45
|Oct 31
|Sporting vs Juventus
|19:45
|Oct 31
|Olympiacos vs Barcelona
|19:45
|Nov 22
|Juventus vs Barcelona
|19:45
|Nov 22
|Sporting vs Olympiacos
|19:45
|Dec 5
|Barcelona vs Sporting
|19:45
|Dec 5
|Olympiacos vs Juventus
|19:45
Group E:
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sevilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Spartak Moscow
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Maribor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fixtures:
|Date
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Sep 13
|Maribor vs Spartak Moscow
|19:45
|Sep 13
|Liverpool vs Sevilla
|19:45
|Sep 26
|Sevilla vs Maribor
|19:45
|Sep 26
|Spartak Moscow vs Liverpool
|19:45
|Oct 17
|Spartak Moscow vs Sevilla
|19:45
|Oct 17
|Maribor vs Liverpool
|19:45
|Nov 1
|Sevilla vs Spartak Moscow
|19:45
|Nov 1
|Liverpool vs Maribor
|19:45
|Nov 21
|Spartak Moscow vs Maribor
|17:00
|Nov 21
|Sevilla vs Liverpool
|19:45
|Dec 6
|Maribor vs Sevilla
|19:45
|Dec 6
|Liverpool vs Spartak Moscow
|19:45
Group F:
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Napoli
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Feyenoord
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fixtures:
|Date
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Sep 13
|Feyenoord vs Manchester City
|19:45
|Sep 13
|Shakhtar Donetsk vs Napoli
|19:45
|Sep 26
|Napoli vs Feyenoord
|19:45
|Sep 26
|Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk
|19:45
|Oct 17
|Manchester City vs Napoli
|19:45
|Oct 17
|Feyenoord vs Shakhtar Donetsk
|19:45
|Nov 1
|Napoli vs Manchester City
|19:45
|Nov 1
|Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord
|19:45
|Nov 21
|Manchester City vs Feyenoord
|19:45
|Nov 21
|Napoli vs Shakhtar Donetsk
|19:45
|Dec 6
|Feyenoord vs Napoli
|19:45
|Dec 6
|Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
|19:45
Group G:
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Besiktas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|RB Leipzig
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Monaco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Porto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fixtures:
|Date
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Sep 13
|RB Leipzig vs Monaco
|19:45
|Sep 13
|Porto vs Besiktas
|19:45
|Sep 26
|Besiktas vs RB Leipzig
|19:45
|Sep 26
|Monaco vs Porto
|19:45
|Oct 17
|Monaco vs Besiktas
|19:45
|Oct 17
|RB Leipzig vs Porto
|19:45
|Nov 1
|Besiktas vs Monaco
|19:45
|Nov 1
|Porto vs RB Leipzig
|19:45
|Nov 21
|Besiktas vs Porto
|19:45
|Nov 21
|Monaco vs RB Leipzig
|19:45
|Dec 6
|RB Leipzig vs Besiktas
|19:45
|Dec 6
|Porto vs RB Leipzig
|19:45
Group H
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Madrid
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Borussia Dortmund
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Tottenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|APOEL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fixtures:
|Date
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Sep 13
|Real Madrid vs APOEL
|19:45
|Sep 13
|Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund
|19:45
|Sep 26
|Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid
|19:45
|Sep 26
|APOEL vs Tottenham
|19:45
|Oct 17
|APOEL vs Borussia Dortmund
|19:45
|Oct 17
|Real Madrid vs Tottenham
|19:45
|Nov 1
|Borussia Dortmund vs APOEL
|19:45
|Nov 1
|Tottenham vs Real Madrid
|19:45
|Nov 21
|APOEL vs Real Madrid
|19:45
|Nov 21
|Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham
|19:45
|Dec 6
|Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund
|19:45
|Dec 6
|Tottenham vs APOEL
|19:45
WHEN IS THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE KNOCKOUTS?
After the group stage is complete, the tournament enters the knockout stage, beginning with the round of 16, moving on to the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and then ultimately the final. Each stage, apart from the final, is contested over two legs with the aggregate winner progressing.
The round of 16 draw is scheduled to take place on December 11 at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland and it will be a seeded draw. The eight group winners will be seeded and the eight runners-up will be unseeded. When the draw has been made games will be played on February 13/14/20/21 and March 6/7/13/14.
The quarter-finals draw will take place on March 16 when the winners of the round of 16 are confirmed. However, unlike the preceding round, this draw will be open rather than seeded. Quarter-final games are scheduled to take place on April 3/4 and April 10/11.
After that the tournament moves on to the semi-finals, the draw for which is pencilled in for April 13, with games due to be held on April 24/25 and May 1/2.
WHEN IS THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL?
The 2018 Champions League final will be played on May 26, 2018 at the NSC Olimpiyskiy (also known as the Olympic Stadium) in Kiev, Ukraine.
The winners of the two semi-finals will progress to the final and for administrative purposes the 'home' team will be decided by a separate draw during the semi-final draw on April 13.
Home of Dynamo Kiev and the Ukraine national team, the Olympic Stadium previously hosted the final of Euro 2012 between Spain and Italy, which La Roja won 4-0. It has a capacity of 70,000 and is considered a Category 4 stadium by UEFA.
