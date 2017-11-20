Champions League last 16: Which teams have qualified & when is the draw?

Matchday five of the 2017-18 Champions League is set to get under way and we already know some of the teams who will progress from the group stage.

However, there are still a number of places left in the knock-out stage and they may be decided in the upcoming round of fixtures.

Thirty-two teams will be whittled down to 16 for the draw, which takes place shortly after the conclusion of the final group games.

As the composition of the knock-out stage slowly becomes clear, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know.

WHEN IS THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LAST 16 DRAW?

The draw for the first round of the Champions League knock-out stage will take place on Monday, December 11 at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

It is scheduled to take place at 11:00 GMT (06:00 ET) and fans will be able to follow it via live stream on UEFA's official website.