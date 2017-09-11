Champions League Matchday One: Juventus to break Italian record, Celtic braced for Neymar

A little over three months have passed since Real Madrid made surprisingly light work of Juventus in a 4-1 win to lift the Champions League trophy for a record 12th time and become the first team to successfully defend their crown in the modern era.

Madrid will have to wait until Wednesday to begin their campaign, but runners-up Juve are among those in action on Tuesday, and things are not going to be much easier for Massimiliano Allegri's men as they head to Barcelona in arguably the game of the round - a repeat of last season's quarter-final.

Europa League champions Manchester United make their return to the competition after a year out, as do their Premier League rivals Chelsea, with Basel and Azerbaijani newcomers Qarabag their respective visitors.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain will unleash Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for the first time in Europe as they travel to Celtic.

Using Opta data, we take a look at some of the best stats ahead of the opening group games on Tuesday.

- Benfica have not made it any further than the quarter-finals of the Champions League since 1992-93.

- Benfica and CSKA Moscow's only previous encounter was in the last 32 of the 2004-05 UEFA Cup. The Russian side progressed thanks to a 2-0 home win and 1-1 draw in Lisbon; they went on to lift the trophy later that season.

- CSKA are making their 11th Champions League appearance – their fifth in a row. That is the second most for a Russian side after Spartak Moscow (12).

- CSKA are winless in their last 10 Champions League games (D4 L6), equaling their longest run without a victory in the competition. Away from home, they have lost 11 of their last 13 Champions League games (W1 D1).

- This is Viktor Goncharenko's fourth Champions League campaign as manager, after three previous appearances with BATE Borisov. He was the first manager to lead a Belarusian team into the group stages of the competition.

MANCHESTER UNITED v BASEL

- Basel are unbeaten against United at Old Trafford, having drawn their two trips to North-West England (1-1 in March 2003, 3-3 in September 2011).

- United have reached the knockout stages in 16 of their previous 20 Champions League appearances; however they have not made it past the group stages since 2013-14.

- Basel are winless in their last 10 Champions League games (D4 L6), their longest drought in the competition. They have also not scored more than one goal in those 10 games.

- Jose Mourinho is taking part in the Champions League with a fifth different club after Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid. Only Carlo Ancelotti (7), Rafael Benitez and Claudio Ranieri (6) have taken charge of more clubs in the competition.

- Paul Pogba has only scored two goals in 32 Champions League games.

BAYERN MUNICH v ANDERLECHT

- This is the 20th time in the last 21 seasons that Bayern Munich have qualified for the Champions League, the only exception coming in 2007-08. They have reached the semis in six of the last eight seasons.

- Bayern Munich have won 20 of their last 25 Champions League group games (L5), with their last draw coming in November 2012 against Valencia (1-1).

- Anderlecht have never made the knockout stages of the Champions League in their 11 previous participations.

- Robert Lewandowski has scored 40 goals in 61 Champions League games since his debut in the competition in 2011-12. Over that period, only Cristiano Ronaldo (77 goals) and Lionel Messi (57 goals) have found the net on more occasions.

- Anderlecht have won only three of their last 37 Champions League games (D10 L24). They have also only kept four clean sheets in those 37 games.

CELTIC v PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

- PSG have not progressed further than the quarter-finals in the last five seasons. Their best performance to date is a semi-final in 1994-95 when they were eliminated by AC Milan.

- Neymar has delivered 12 assists over the last two seasons of the Champions League, three more than any other player (Cristiano Ronaldo, 9). He has also had a hand in 10 goals (four goals, six assists) in four Champions League games versus Celtic.

- Dani Alves has more goals (10) and more assists (25) than any other full-back in the Champions League since his debut with Sevilla in 2007-08. He is the second Brazilian to have played in 100 games in the competition after Roberto Carlos.

- Brendan Rodgers has won only one of his 12 group games as manager in the Champions League, with that sole victory coming against Ludogorets (2-1) in September 2014 when he was in charge of Liverpool.

- Celtic have won only one of their last 14 Champions League games (D3 L10), this came in October 2013 against Ajax.

