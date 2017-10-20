Champions League payments: What did Real Madrid, Arsenal & the top teams earn in 2016-17?

UEFA has confirmed the amount of money paid to clubs who participated in last season’s Champions League competition, with Leicester City earning more than champions Real Madrid.

The European governing body pays each club a set amount of money for participating in the Champions League, and bonuses are then accrued by progressing through the various rounds.

If you aren't too sure how that all works, don't worry, we've taken a look at how the payments work…

HOW MUCH CAN TEAMS EARN?

Every team that participates in the Champions League group stage receives a set payment of €12.7 million.

Those who qualified for the groups via the play-offs - Ludogorets, Borussia Monchengladbach, Celtic, Manchester City, Rostov, AS Monaco, Legia Warsaw, FC Kobenhavn, Porto and Dinamo last season - receive an extra €2m.