Champions League: Rogic takes on Bayern and PSG, Oar drawn into group of death

The two Socceroos in Europe's top club competition face a tough road ahead against several continent heavyweights

Australia's Champions League representatives Tom Rogic and Tommy Oar have been handed a difficult set of fixtures after the groups were announced in Monaco on Friday (AEST).

Rogic, who has already appeared in two CL campaigns with Celtic, saw his Scottish team drawn into group B with Bayern Munich, PSG and Anderlecht.

The complete 2017/18 UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw!



Most exciting group?#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/Jf9ebJrJ9t — #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 24, 2017

His Socceroos teammate Oar will be making his debut in the competition for Cypriot champions APOEL, but has been placed in the group H featuring current holders Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur.

The first matchday will be played on September 13-14 (AEST).