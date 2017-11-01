Champions League stadiums that have frustrated Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is one of the most gifted goalscorers in the history of football, but even the Barcelona man can have the occasional 'off night' when he fails to find the net.

One competition in which the Argentine has excelled is the Champions League and he is second only to Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time top scorers list with 97 goals in 119 games.

During his career, Messi has graced and scored in countless stadia across the world, but there are some places in particular that are not happy hunting grounds.

After he failed to score against Olympiakos in Piraeus, Goal takes a look at the elusive Champions League venues that have left Messi frustrated since he first played in the tournament in 2005.

WHAT STADIUMS HAVE KEPT MESSI SCORELESS?

