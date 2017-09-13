Champions League talking points: Lionel Messi beats Gigi Buffon and Robert Lewandowski proves a point

The Champions League group stage kicked off on Tuesday evening, on a hectic evening featuring eight matches, 28 goals and no end of drama.

Two English sides were in action, with Premier League champions Chelsea thrashing FK Qarabag 6-0 and Manchester United beating FC Basel 3-0.

A number of Europe’s biggest and best sides also began their continental campaigns, with Paris Saint-Germain destroying Celtic and Barcelona beating Juventus.

Here are five talking points from last night, from the games you may have missed.

Messi finally scores against Buffon

Lionel Messi finally scored against goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon as Barcelona beat Juventus 3-0 in their first match of the Champions League group stage on Tuesday.

View photos Messi broke his duck against Buffon (Getty) More

Messi grabbed his 95th and 96th goals in the Champions League in the win, but his first ever against the 39-year-old Buffon, who had kept him without a goal in three previous meetings.

New signing Ousmane Dembele helped in Messi'sopening goal on a counterattack that caught Juventus' defence off-guard. Messi took the ball from Dembele, worked a quick one-two with Luis Suarez and then rolled a left-footed shot just inside the far post.

Messi got his double in the 69th when he took the ball on the right side and cut back to go around two defenders. He left Buffon with no chance against another left-footed strike which smacked the lower corner of his net.

PSG’s front three already look formidable

View photos PSG's attack already looks exceptionally dangerous (Getty) More

While it is doubtful Neymar will be able to repeat the kind of spell-binding displays he managed alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, the more he plays alongside Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappé the slicker they will all become.

They all got on the scoresheet in PSG’s rout of Celtic, and the Brazilian proved that his new team’s attack is not solely built around him.After scoring the opener, Neymar could have gone for goal himself when presented with a back-post chance just after the half-hour mark but he unselfishly decided to head down for strike partner Mbappe to eventually ram home the second.

During his Nou Camp days, Neymar was seldom expected to involve himself in the more labour-intensive aspects of defending and he looks to have been given the same licence by PSG boss Unai Emery. But there is good cause for that as it allows Neymar to keep himself fresh for the areas of the pitch where he can be at his most dangerous.

Read More