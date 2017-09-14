Champions League team of the week - featuring Lionel Messi and Harry Kane, but no Cristiano Ronaldo

The Champions League is well and truly back, with 54 goals scored in the 16 games across Gameweek 1, and all the big names impressing.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi bagged braces for comfortable 3-0 wins for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively – the latter against last season’s runners-up Juventus.

There were wins for four of the five English teams, convincingly as well, with only Liverpool failing to garner an opening day three points after being held at home to Sevilla.

Manchester United beat Basel, but lost Paul Pogba to injury, while Chelsea thumped Qarabag, John Stones’ brace inspired Manchester City against Feyenoord and Tottenham ended their Wembley hoodoo by beating Borussia Dortmund.

There was also controversy as Neymar clashed with Celtic youngster Anthony Ralston and Kylian Mbappe was nearly on the end of a pitch invader’s kick.

But who were the XI players to stand out the most after Tuesday and Wednesday’s fixtures?

