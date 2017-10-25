Champions League all-time top scorers - Ronaldo, Messi & UCL goal kings

The Champions League has featured some of the best goalscorers in history.

As the premier club competition in Europe and arguably the world, it is a stage that has been graced by countless icons of football.

Striking sensations such as Raul and Andriy Shevchenko dominated during the 1990s and 2000s, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have taken the art of scoring to a whole new level.

Goal takes a look at the all-time top scorers in the competition's history, dating back to the inaugural European Cup in 1955.

WHO IS THE ALL-TIME CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TOP SCORER?

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Champions League More

As you can see from our table below, Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in the history of the Champions League (including the European Cup) and the Real Madrid star is closely followed by his arch-rival, Barcelona's Lionel Messi.