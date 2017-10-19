Champions League top scorers: Kane & Ronaldo lead Messi in goals for 2017-18 golden boot race

The 2017-18 Champions League is well under way and the race to see who will finish as the tournament's top goalscorer is already hotting up.

Cristiano Ronaldo was last season's top scorer with 12 goals as Real Madrid clinched their second Champions League title in a row and he narrowly edged out long-time rival Lionel Messi, who scored 11.

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani, Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski and the precocious Kylian Mbappe were also among the contenders last term.

With the tournament already serving up plenty of goals, we bring you the latest Champions League top scorer ranking.

WHO IS CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TOP GOALSCORER IN 2017-18?

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid More

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane has surged into an early lead in the race for the Champions League golden boot, but the England international is joined at the summit by none other than Real Madrid's Ronaldo. Both players have bagged five goals in three games thus far, putting them ahead of the pack.