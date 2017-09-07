Champions Tusker shift homes matches to Ruaraka

Kenyan league champions Tusker FC have shifted their home matches to Ruaraka.

The brewers have been using Meru Stadium as their second home ground since the start of 2017 season. However, the club have confirmed that they will relocate to Ruaraka following on-going renovation work at Kinoru Stadium.

Tusker FC More

“Kindly note that: Our home matches will now be played @Ruarakagrounds following rennovations @Kinoru Stadium beginning this weekend #Tuskerfc.”

Tusker will this weekend take on Sony Sugar away in Awendo in a match they ought to win to keep pace with the leading pack.

Gor Mahia are topping the table while Sofapaka are second.