Champions Tusker tops KPL ‘bad boys’ table

Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker is the most undisciplined side in the league so far.

The Brewers, though seventh in the league standings and 12 points adrift of leaders Gor Mahia, enjoy a commanding lead in the undisciplined table with 56 points.

The champions have so far accumulated 53 cards, three of which are red cards, a record that leaves them top on the bad boys' table with 56 points.

Tusker are 16 points clear off Chemelil Sugar, who have 55 points on second. The millers have so far picked five red cards and 44 yellows while Bandari and Sony Sugar are joint third with 43 points.

Gor Mahia may be top of the league standings but they find themselves four places behind Tusker on this side of the world. K’Ogalo have so far accumulated 40 points having picked 38 yellows and a red card that brings to 39 the total number of cards in their book.

Gor Mahia’s next opponent, Sofapaka is the most disciplined side with only 20 points having picked only 20 yellow cards. Batoto ba Mungu are joined by Nzoia Sugar that have 28 points.