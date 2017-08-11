Championship fixtures & results: TV schedule, live stream and preview

English domestic football returned on August 4 as the new Championship season began and there were plenty of talking points from the opening weekend.

Sunderland played out a 1-1 draw with Derby County on their return to the second tier and Hull City also earned a point away to Aston Villa. However, Middlesbrough, who were also relegated from the Premier League did not fare so well, losing to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Bristol City's big win over Barnsley sees them sit at the top of the table for now and there was good news for recently promoted Sheffield United, who recorded a home victory over Brentford.

With the second weekend coming up, Goal has your complete guide to the upcoming fixtures.

CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

Date Match Time TV? Aug 12 Barnsley vs Ipswich Town 15:00 No Aug 12 Birmingham City vs Bristol City 15:00 No Aug 12 Brentford vs Nottingham Forest 15:00 No Aug 12 Cardiff City vs Aston Villa 15:00 No Aug 12 Derby County vs Wolves 15:00 No Aug 12 Hull vs Burton Albion 15:00 No Aug 12 Leeds United vs Preston North End 15:00 No Aug 12 Millwall vs Bolton Wanderers 15:00 No Aug 12 Reading vs Fulham 15:00 No Aug 12 Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR 15:00 No Aug 12 Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United 17:30 Yes Aug 13 Norwich City vs Sunderland 13:30 No

Having lost their first game, Middlesbrough have the chance to bounce back in front of home fans and the television cameras when they host newly promoted Sheffield United. Bristol City will look to build on their winning start when they travel north to Birmingham City, who are still licking their wounds from a disappointing loss to Ipswich Town.

Leeds United won a hard-fought game against Bolton Wanderers last weekend and they will look to put more points on the board when they welcome Alex Neil's Preston North End to Elland Road. Sunderland, meanwhile, face a difficult trip south-east to take on Norwich City at Carrow Road on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

Date Match Time TV? Aug 4 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Millwall 19:45 No Aug 4 Sunderland 1-1 Derby County 19:45 Yes Aug 5 Bristol City 3-1 Barnsley 15:00 No Aug 5 Burton Albion 0-1 Cardiff City 15:00 No Aug 5 Fulham 1-1 Norwich City 15:00 No Aug 5 Ipswich Town 1-0 Birmingham City 15:00 No Aug 5 Preston North End 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday 15:00 No Aug 5 Queens Park Rangers 2-0 Reading 15:00 No Aug 5 Sheffield United 1-0 Brentford 15:00 No Aug 5 Wolves 1-0 Middlesbrough 15:00 No Aug 5 Aston Villa 1-1 Hull City 17:30 Yes Aug 6 Bolton 2-3 Leeds United 16:30 Yes

CHAMPIONSHIP TABLE

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Bristol City 1 1 0 0 +2 3 2 Queens Park Rangers 1 1 0 0 +2 3 3 Leeds United 1 1 0 0 +1 3 4 Cardiff City 1 1 0 0 +1 3 5 Ipswich Town 1 1 0 0 +1 3 6 Nottingham Forest 1 1 0 0 +1 3 7 Preston North End 1 1 0 0 +1 3 8 Sheffield United 1 1 0 0 +1 3 9 Wolves 1 1 0 0 +1 3 10 Aston Villa 1 0 1 0 0 1 11 Derby County 1 0 1 0 0 1 12 Fulham 1 0 1 0 0 1 13 Hull City 1 0 1 0 0 1 14 Norwich City 1 0 1 0 0 1 15 Sunderland 1 0 1 0 0 1 16 Bolton 1 0 0 1 -1 0 17 Birmingham City 1 0 0 1 -1 0 18 Brentford 1 0 0 1 -1 0 19 Burton Albion 1 0 0 1 -1 0 20 Middlesbrough 1 0 0 1 -1 0 21 Millwall 1 0 0 1 -1 0 22 Sheffield Wednesday 1 0 0 1 -1 0 23 Barnsley 1 0 0 1 -2 0 24 Reading 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Three teams are promoted from the Championship to the Premier League, with the top two automatically achieving promotion.

The coveted third promotion spot is awarded to the winner of the Championship play-off, which involves the teams that finish from third to sixth in the table and is played after the regular schedule.

At the conclusion of the season, the bottom three teams are relegated to League One.

CHAMPIONSHIP TV COVERAGE

Sky Sports have the rights to the Championship - and the entirety of the Football League - this season and will be broadcasting games on their Sky Sports Football channel. They can also be streamed via Sky Go.

While three games were televised over the opening weekend, just one match will be shown live for the second round of Championship fixtures. As indicated in the fixture list above, Saturday's late game between Middlesbrough and Sheffield United will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Football.

UK TV channel UK online stream Sky Sports Football Sky Go

If you live outside of the UK, you will be able to stream all of your club's non-televised matches live through the Football League's new iFollow service this season.

A subscription to the platform costs £110 for the 2017-18 campaign and will grant you full access to up to 46 games. For more details, see the EFL's website.