Championship play-offs: Fixtures, dates & teams in the race to the Premier League

The Championship play-offs are arguably the most exciting games in the English football season.

No match is more valuable than the division's play-off final at Wembley, with promotion, it was estimated last year, worth around £170 million to teams not already receiving parachute payments after relegation from the Premier League.

Ozil: I won't change my style

That applies to both Huddersfield Town and Reading, who will meet in the final at Wembley for a place in the top flight. For one of them, it will be a game that changes the course of their club's history.

When are the Championship play-offs?

View photos Huddersfield Town Championship More

Reading sealed their place in the final by beating Fulham 1-0 at home following a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Craven Cottage. They were joined a day later by Huddersfield, who knocked out Sheffield Wednesday on penalties after both legs ended in draws.

Time Home Score Away Date 17:30 Fulham 1-1 Reading Saturday, May 13 12:00 Huddersfield 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday Sunday, May 14 19:45 Reading 1-0 Fulham Tuesday, May 16 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 (3-4 p) Huddersfield Wednesday, May 17

When and where is the Championship play-off final?

The Championship play-off final between Reading and Huddersfield will be played at Wembley on Monday, May 29 - a bank holiday in the UK. Kick-off time is 15:00 BST.

Game Reading vs Huddersfield Town Date Monday, May 29, 2017 Time 15:00 BST, 10:00 ET

The League Two final between Exeter City and Blackpool will be played a day earlier on Sunday, May 28, with the League One final between Bradford City and Millwall moved forward a weekend (Saturday, May 20) to accommodate the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 27.

No conspiracies: Real deserve La Liga

The Championship final returned to Wembley in 2007 after six were hosted at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff while the London venue was rebuilt. Between 1987 and 1989 it had been a two-legged affair, with each team hosting a match at their home ground (though in 1987, a third leg on neutral turf was required to separate Charlton Athletic and Leeds United), before the move to the old Wembley and a single-match format in 1990.

How can I watch the Championship play-offs?

View photos Tom Cairney Fulham Championship More

All of the Championship play-off matches — and, indeed, all of the Football League play-off matches altogether — will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK.

In the US, beIN Sports have the rights to Championship matches and will broadcast the final on one of their subscription channels. The match will also be available on FuboTV, an online subscription service which includes beIN Sports.

Read More