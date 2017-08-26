Championship Review: Cardiff go three points clear as Millwall stun Norwich

Neil Warnock's Cardiff City will top the Championship heading into international break after Ipswich Town slipped up at home to Fulham.

Cardiff City capitalised on Ipswich Town's slip-up to go three points clear atop the Championship, while Norwich City shipped four goals for the second time in as many league matches.

Sunderland also have plenty of thinking to do after a heavy defeat at Barnsley saw Simon Grayson's side slip to 19th ahead of the international break.

However, the news was better for Leeds United and Sheffield United as they secured second straight league victories on Saturday.

BLUEBIRDS FLYING HIGH, FULHAM UPSET IPSWICH

Cardiff City rebounded from a midweek EFL Cup loss to Burton Albion by edging QPR 2-1.

Junior Hoilett and Sol Bamba combined to overturn Matt Smith's 15th-minute opener and extend the Bluebirds' perfect start.

Neil Warnock's side are the Championship's only 100% team after five matches following Ipswich Town's 2-0 home defeat against Fulham.

Neeskens Kebano and Rui Fonte netted either side of half-time to end the hosts' perfect start and secure a breakthrough victory for Slavisa Jokanovic's outfit.

MILLWALL PUT FOUR PAST CANARIES

Norwich leaked four goals for the second time in as many Championship matches as Millwall snared their first win in style.

Lee Gregory, George Saville and Jed Wallace fired the hosts to a three-goal lead at half-time before Shaun Hutchinson completed the 4-0 rout with a late header.

Barnsley recorded Saturday's other big win as they brushed aside Sunderland 3-0, the goals coming from Chelsea loanee Ike Ugbo, teenager Harvey Barnes and midfielder George Moncur.

The victory sees Barnsley climb a point above the Black Cats, who are now without a win in three league games.

LEEDS, READING GRAB ROAD VICTORIES

Leeds leapfrogged Nottingham Forest into third with a 2-0 win at The City Ground while Reading prevailed by the same margin at Birmingham City.

Ezgjan Alioski's late screamer put the seal on the Whites' third away triumph of the campaign after Kemar Roofe earlier headed the visitors into the lead.

SHARP BRACE INSPIRES BLADES, WOLVES AND BORO FRUSTRATED

Billy Sharp's brace bookended Sheffield United's 3-1 defeat of Derby County for Chris Wilder's side, who are fifth.

The striker scored twice either side of Johnny Russell's own goal, the second coming with Scott Carson up the field attempting to turn Craig Bryson's stoppage-time strike into more than just a consolation.

The Blades are a point off fourth-placed Wolves, who drew 0-0 at winless Brentford.

Middlesbrough and Preston North End played out a goalless stalemate at the Riverside. Elsewhere, Joe Mason made an immediate impact off the bench to give Burton Albion a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.