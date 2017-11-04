Championship Review: Clarke inspires Blades, Terry injured in Villa defeat

Leon Clarke doubled his tally for the season against Hull City, scoring all four goals in a scintillating second-half performance.

Sheffield United moved into second place in the Championship as four second-half goals from Leon Clarke led them to a thumping 4-1 win over Hull City at Bramall Lane.

The Blades leapfrogged Cardiff City in the table, who fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Bristol City, while Aston Villa's recent fine form was halted as Sheffield Wednesday left Birmingham with a 2-1 win.

Bolton Wanderers recorded just their second win of the season over Norwich City to move off the bottom of the table and Reading won 4-2 at Derby County in the day's highest-scoring game.

CLARKE IN INSPIRED FORM

Sheffield United fell behind to Kamil Grosicki's long-range effort, but Clarke continued the Blades' remarkable start to life in the Championship, levelling the scores eight minutes after the interval.

After the 32-year-old tapped in to edge Chris Wilder's side ahead, Hull wilted and Clarke added two further quickfire strikes to double his tally for the season.

The win means Wilder's men have won seven of their eight league games at home this season and sit just two points behind Championship leaders Wolves.

ROBINS FLYING HIGH

Bristol City made it three Championship victories in a row as they saw off 10-man Cardiff City at Ashton Gate.

Callum O'Dowda gave the hosts the lead, only for Omar Bogle to level before the break.

Bogle was then shown a straight red card for a late tackle and further punishment was meted out when Aden Flint netted a winner to inflict just a third league defeat of the season on Neil Warnock's side.