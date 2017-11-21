Championship Review: Coleman loses first Sunderland game, Fulham win nine-goal thriller

Chris Coleman endured a disappointing first game as Sunderland boss, while Fulham won a sensational encounter with Sheffield United.

Chris Coleman suffered defeat in his first game as Sunderland manager as they fell to promotion-hopefuls Aston Villa in Tuesday's Championship clash.

The 47-year-old, who left his post as Wales head coach to take over at the Stadium of Light this week, could not prevent a 2-1 defeat at Villa Park that leaves Sunderland deep in the relegation mire.

Coleman's old club Fulham denied Sheffield United the chance to go top of the table as they won a nine-goal thriller at Bramall Lane, while Cardiff City climbed into second place and Derby County got back to winning ways.

Norwich City and Bristol City had disappointing results, Reading snatched a draw at Bolton Wanderers and there were stalemates between Millwall and Hull City, and Brentford and Burton Albion.

COLEMAN FACES HUGE TASK AT SUNDERLAND

The appointment of a new manager could not galvanise Sunderland enough as they went down 2-1 against Aston Villa.

Albert Adomah's third goal in two games and a deflected strike from Josh Onomah were enough for the home side, who moved into fourth in the table.

Lewis Grabban gave Sunderland a lifeline in the second half but they could not muster the equaliser that would have taken them to within three points of safety.

It could have been worse for Coleman and the Black Cats had relegation rivals Bolton not surrendered a two-goal lead against Reading, with Liam Moore and Leandro Bacuna scoring in the final 14 minutes at the Macron Stadium to keep the hosts in the bottom three.

Burton moved a point nearer to 21st-placed Birmingham City with a 1-1 draw at Brentford, although Ben Turner's equaliser was not enough to lift them out of the relegation zone.

Millwall and Hull edged away from the drop with a 0-0 draw.

SESSEGNON STOCK RISES AS FULHAM BLUNT BLADES' PROMOTION HOPES