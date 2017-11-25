Championship Review: First win for Coleman, Wolves run riot

Sunderland picked up their first win under Chris Coleman at Burton Albion, while Wolves extended their lead at the top of the Championship.

Sunderland are off the bottom of the Championship after two late goals earned Chris Coleman's side a 2-0 victory at Burton Albion.

The result marked Coleman's first win in charge of the club and it arrived on a day when fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers were thumped 5-1 by league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Elsewhere there were wins for three of the division's top six sides, while third-placed Sheffield United were held at home by Birmingham City.

BLACK CATS ENJOY FIRST WIN SINCE AUGUST

James Vaughan and George Honeyman scored in the dying minutes of Sunderland's clash with Burton to earn manager Coleman a morale-boosting triumph.

The Black Cats had lost three and drawn five of their previous eight games in the Championship and another draw looked to be on the cards before Vaughan headed home Bryan Oviedo's corner in the 85th minute.

Honeyman then scored from close range to make sure of a win that moves Sunderland up to 22nd in the Championship, above Burton and Bolton.

RAMPANT WOLVES EXTEND WINNING STREAK

Having beaten Leeds United 4-1 in midweek, Wolves went one better and ran out 5-1 winners against Bolton.

Willy Boly headed Nuno Espirito Santo's side into the lead after just 13 minutes at Molineux, and Leo Bonatini added a second 12 minutes later when he scored with his head after good work by Diogo Jota.

The second half was a similar story with Ivan Cavaleiro making it 3-0 on 62 minutes after Romain Saiss was fouled in the penalty area, but Will Buckley gave Bolton a lifeline with a goal from inside the area with 16 minutes left to play.