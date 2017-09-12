Championship review: Leeds march on, Bluebirds suffer first loss

Just one unbeaten side remains in the Championship as Leeds United moved top at the expense of the defeated Cardiff City.

Leeds United moved top of the Championship with a 2-0 win over Birmingham City as they became the only unbeaten side left in the division on Tuesday.

Previous leaders Cardiff City were thrashed 3-0 at Preston North End to end their unblemished start to the campaign, with Thomas Christiansen's men taking their place at the summit.

Goals from Samuel Saiz and Stuart Dallas condemned Harry Redknapp's side to a fifth defeat in seven league games, leaving the Blues in the bottom three.

Josh Harrop's double – including a fine free-kick to break the deadlock – and one from Alan Browne wrapped up the points for Preston, who joined the two Sheffield clubs and Wolves in the play-off spots of the embryonic table.

Wednesday's 2-1 victory against winless Brentford at Hillsborough involved 17 minutes of stoppage time following an injury for Henrik Dalsgaard, while city rivals United were indebted to debutant Cameron Carter-Vickers' decisive strike against rock-bottom Bolton Wanderers.

Despite shaping up as one of the headline clashes of the night, Middlesbrough's trip to Aston Villa ended goalless as both sides had a man sent off.

Adama Traore was dismissed just three minutes into his return to Villa Park for a foul on Conor Hourihane, but Henri Lansbury was also given his marching orders in the second half to even it up.

Hourihane thought he had won it 15 minutes from time, but his goal-bound effort was blocked on the line by team-mate Scott Hogan.

Molineux played host to a six-goal thriller as Wolves and Bristol City shared the spoils from an entertaining affair, which stood in stark contrast to Norwich City's 0-0 draw with Burton Albion.

Elsewhere, Daryl Murphy's goal sealed a 1-0 victory for Nottingham Forest at under-performing Sunderland, while QPR came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with 10-man Millwall at Loftus Road.