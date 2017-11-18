Championship Review: Millwall deny sloppy Sunderland, Wolves back on top

Sunderland remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship following a frustrating draw with Millwall, while Wolves are back on top.

Sunderland's home woes plunged to record depths as George Saville's free-kicks twice exposed goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter and earned Millwall a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

The news was better for Wolves as they returned to the Championship summit with a well-earned win at Reading, while Aston Villa also impressed on the road in edging QPR.

At the bottom, Birmingham City celebrated a much-needed three points over mid-table Nottingham Forest.

BLACK CATS, MILLWALL BURNED BY BLUNDERS

Sunderland gave incoming manager Chris Coleman a taste of the challenge ahead as they became the first team in English football history to go 20 competitive home matches without a win.

Coleman, who left his job as Wales boss on Friday, is expected to be appointed at the Stadium of Light as early as Monday.

His first task will be to address the side's goalkeeping situation after Ruiter - who recently replaced the dropped Jason Steele - committed a pair of howlers in the four-goal draw with Millwall, letting two saveable Saville free-kicks through his grasp.

To the Dutchman's relief, his errors were matched at the other end by Jordan Archer's own failure to deal with two innocuous deliveries from wide areas.

LEADERS EASE TO THREE STRAIGHT WINS

Wolves secured an impressive 2-0 win away at Reading to restore their two-point lead at the top of the table.

Sheffield United temporarily held the position following their win over Burton Albion on Friday night, but Nuno Espirito Santo's side provided the perfect response with an accomplished display at the Madejski Stadium.

Ivan Cavaleiro notched the opener with a tidy finish in the 16th minute before Matt Doherty completed a third consecutive victory late in proceedings.

Elsewhere in the top six, Cardiff City comfortably accounted for Brentford 2-0 while fourth-placed Bristol City slipped off the pace in a 0-0 draw at Sheffield Wednesday.